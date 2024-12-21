Shah Rukh Khan gets emotional as students revive Swades magic by performing on Yeh Jo Des Hai Tera at his son AbRam's annual day function; WATCH 

Shah Rukh Khan has worked for over three decades in the Hindi film industry. During these years, he has delivered several memorable performances that have made an irreplaceable position in the hearts of fans. Recently, the superstar was caught in an emotional moment at his younger son AbRam's annual day function, where children performed on Swades's iconic song Yeh Jo Des Hai Tera

In a new video that gives a glimpse into the Annual day school, Shah Rukh Khan, accompanied by his daughter Suhana Khan and wife Gauri Khan, sat at the front. Since the actor has kept his personal life away from the media for some time, his appearance grabbed attention.

Khan looked dapper in an all-black look as he entered his younger son's school, Dhirubhai Ambani International School. He completed his look with his signature black sunglasses, and even his daughter Suhana Khan wore a black dress while his wife Gauri wore an ivory-hued ethnic dress.

Take a look:

Some inside videos from the event later surfaced online, where the superstar was seen sitting with his wife and daughter while enjoying the performance of young kids. Those kids brought to life one of his most heartfelt films, Swades, with its song Yeh Jo Des Hai Tera.

The heartfelt performance reflecting the patriotism of young students stole the limelight, and the actor, who was seated in the audience, was visibly moved by it. The song is a timeless melody, composed by the legendary A.R. Rahman. It continues to resonate with the theme of patriotism and love for one's roots, themes that Swades so powerfully depicted.

So, in the video, SRK's expressions reflected both pride and nostalgia for fans. It also made fans recall the iconic film Swades, which remains close to the hearts of audiences and is celebrated as one of Shah Rukh Khan's finest performances.

Swades, directed by Ashutosh Gowariker, showcased Shah Rukh as Mohan Bhargava, an NRI who returns to India and finds his purpose in improving rural life. The film's message of selflessness and giving back to the community has continued to inspire audiences, making 'Yeh Jo Des Hai Tera' an anthem for change and belonging. It starred Shah Rukh Khan, Gayatri Joshi, Kishori Ballal, and more.

A few days ago, Ashutosh Gowariker shared a special post on X over Swades completing 20 years and penned a special note for the team, including the superstar. He excitedly unveiled two Special Edition Anniversary Posters to commemorate the occasion, celebrating this milestone and how the audience embraced the film with open hearts.

Gowariker penned for SRK, "My heartfelt gratitude to Shah Rukh for embodying Mohan Bhargava with such honesty and bringing forth the film's message with conviction." He went to describe how the film was special and thanked the whole team His note reflects how quickly the time has passed since the film's release. Yet, the film remains unforgettable as a journey of homecoming and belonging, a reminder to reconnect with Indian roots in rural parts of the country.

