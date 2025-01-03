Kareena Kapoor Khan 'doesn't try to be someone else', reveals celeb stylist Tanya Ghavri; here's what she said about Katrina Kaif, Sridevi, Janhvi & Khushi Kapoor

All of us adore the stylish ensembles and the impressive looks that several B-town actresses rock at events. While they sure know how to own every piece of clothing like a diva, their stylists also work round the clock helping them stand out. In an interview, celeb stylist Tanya Ghavri revealed that Kareena doesn’t try to be someone else. She also spoke about Katrina Kaif, Sridevi, Janhvi, and Khushi Kapoor. Read on!

Tanya Ghavri was recently on Lets Talk With DevnaG on YouTube. While speaking about styling Kareena Kapoor Khan, she stated that the actress is someone who is super confident and knows herself. Ghavri further added that she is a very empowered woman whose style is not maximalism but very elegant, chic and minimal.

Interestingly, Tanya also calls the Crew actress, the Julia Roberts of India who doesn’t want to be boring. “She always wants to be Kareena. She doesn’t try to be someone else,” the celebrity stylist further stated adding that Khan carries an aura that says, ‘I am walking and talking lux’. While the Refugee debutant always puts her best fashion foot forward when stepping out, she likes to keep it as simple at home.

In the same interview, Tanya stated that all her ‘pricey looks’ were with Katrina Kaif and Freida Pinto. The Merry Christmas actress likes to wear beautiful clothes made by amazing brands and digs for luxury. “She loves to wear a lot of Indian as well, she is obsessed with that but I know that she likes good quality, good fits,” divulged Ghavri.

In the YouTube chat show, Tanya also stated that she learnt elegance from Sridevi who never wanted to overdo things be it her outfit or jewellery. Having said that, her daughter Janhvi is somebody who is constantly thinking and loves to create things. As for The Archies debutant Khushi Kapoor, she has got a little bit of her mom’s attention to detail. While she is very fashion-forward, Khushi is very interested in putting her looks together be it her nails, hair and makeup, bag, or jewelry.

