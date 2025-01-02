Janhvi Kapoor and Ananya Panday drop UNSEEN PICS from their Christmas celebration in Jamnagar ft Shikhar Pahariya, Anant Ambani and more

Bollywood celebs know how to celebrate every festival with much pomp and enthusiasm. On Christmas last year, several B-town youngsters flew down to Jamnagar to be part of the party hosted by the Ambanis in the city. A while ago, Janhvi Kapoor and Ananya Panday took to social media and dropped glimpses of the celebration. They were joined by Shikhar Pahariya, Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant, and others at the party. Check it out!

On January 1, 2025, Janhvi Kapoor took to her Instagram Stories and dropped images from her Christmas celebration in Jamnagar with the Ambanis. In the pictures, she posed with her boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya along with their friends Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant, and many others.

Take a look:

Ananya Panday also gave her fans a peek into the party that was hosted by her dear friends and newly married couple, Anant and Radhika in Jamnagar. In the image the CTRL actress posted online, all of them can be seen gathered together for a group picture. Panday can be seen standing next to Anant, dressed in an all-black ensemble. She captioned the picture, “Happy shiny friends” with a red heart emoji.

Take a look:

While Janhvi dropped those cute images, her boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya also reflected on 2024 and shared a photo dump from the year that was. In the album, the Mili actress can be seen making stunning appearances. First up, she can be found having a gala time with her BF at Anant and Radhika’s pre-wedding bash. In another image, Kapoor comfortably slept on a swing and played with her pet dog.

In the caption, Pahariya expressed gratitude was the past year. He expressed, “Grateful for all that I could be, for all that I could see and all that I could do. Praying for more strength, foresight, wisdom and opportunity going into 2025 - to serve those who need it most to the best of my ability, to learn more about where I come from and where I want to go, to always pick the path of righteousness no matter how tedious and to go after every goal and dream with the energy, vigour and conviction of a lion fixed on its prey.”

The youngster concluded by stating that he wishes the same for his fans and followers in the New Year.

