Shah Rukh Khan makes it to Hurun India Rich List with a net worth of Rs 7,300 crore, surpassing Hrithik Roshan, Amitabh Bachchan: REPORT

Shah Rukh Khan is a celebrated superstar who enjoys a mammoth amount of stardom. He has recently entered the Hurun India Rich List, as his net worth as of 2024 stands at Rs. 7,300 crore. This marks his first appearance on the prestigious list, surpassing several industry stalwarts.

Reportedly, the total net worth of Shah Rukh Khan has been calculated not only from his production house Red Chillies Entertainment but also from his holdings in the IPL franchise Kolkata Knight Riders. It has been revealed that the King actor made it to the list because of the rising value of his holdings in the IPL cricket team.

According to a report published in Hindustan Times, King Khan has surpassed Juhi Chawla and family (Rs. 4,600 crore), Hrithik Roshan (Rs. 2,000 crore), Amitabh Bachchan and family (Rs. 1,600 crore) and Karan Johar (Rs. 1,400 crore).

It is important to mention here that Juhi and her family co-own KKR. Additionally, they also own Knight Riders Sports, a vertical of the Knight Riders Group that also makes the couple joint owner of Kolkata Knight Riders. As per the list, Hrithik derives most of his net worth from his fashion brand whereas Amitabh Bachchan enjoys earnings from his investments and Karan Johar derives his net worth from the production house Dharma Productions.

Furthermore, SRK leads the list in terms of social media following with a total of 441 lakh followers. He is followed by Hrithik Roshan and Karan Johar with a total of social media fan following 323 lakh followers and 170 lakh followers.

On the work front, Shah Rukh made a massive comeback in 2023 with three successive releases. Pathaan, and Jawan shattered box-office collections. Meanwhile, his concluding release Dunki, received also won over the cine-goers.

The year 2024 was also quite a significant one for the star as his team lifted the IPL trophy, marking their third win since the inception of the tournament.

Currently, SRK is busy working on his upcoming action entertainer, King, directed by Sujoy Ghosh. The film stars him with his daughter Suhana Khan and Abhishek Bachchan in important roles. Pinkvilla exclusively informed you that Abhay Verma has also come on board for the film.

