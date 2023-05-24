EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Divya Dutta on being called ‘Woh Manisha Koirala jaisi dikhti hai’ in initial days

In a conversation with Pinkvilla, Divya Dutta opened up about her journey, rejections, and about the initial roles that came her way. The actress admits that she often dreamt about being launched by Yash Chopra. “However, that didn’t happen. When I came into the industry, I got multi starrer films, and I was known as ‘Woh jo Manisha Koirala jaisi nai ladki dikhti hai na usko bula lo’. There was this film happening - Agni Sakshi, I was in a multi starrer, then I did another one. I said, ‘What am I doing?’. I am getting these two songs, and two-three scenes where I am saying, ‘Mujhe bachao, mujhe bachao’. I said, ‘But I am a good actor, main yeh kya kar rahi hun?’,” she recalls.

Divya Dutta shares that she has had a very unconventional journey, and she loves it. “Kuch saal pehle shayad nahin realize kiya, but I realize it now. Things that I wanted to do back then, I am doing it now. So maybe my story was written differently, and I am very happy about it.” She elaborates that she has no complaints. “Because if that wouldn’t have happened, this wouldn’t have happened.”

Support from her mother

The Veer Zaara actress adds, “I have had my share of sad moments of being rejected or feeling woh ladki ko heroine liya mujhe kyun nahin liya. All that has happened. But my background was so strong, my mother never let me feel that this is the be all and end all. So when I would come home crying sometimes, she would ask, ‘Has life ended?’. I would say no, and she would say… ‘If one person rejected you - it's their loss, they don’t know how good an actor you are. You will get more opportunities’, and I have worked with those very same people in much better roles now.”

