Shah Rukh Khan thanking Japanese fans for pouring love over Jawan is yet another example of him being a King: ‘We made it from India…’

Jawan, starring Shah Rukh Khan in a double role, arrived in India in 2023. The film was a huge success at the box office. The action thriller was released in Japan on November 29, 2024. SRK acknowledged the love coming in from fans in Japan and expressed his gratitude, giving another example of him being a king. He said that they made the film from India for the world.

On December 1, Shah Rukh Khan took to X (Twitter) and shared a heartfelt note for fans who have given a lot of love to Jawan in Japan. He quoted a tweet that showcased a poster of the film in the streets of Tokyo. The superstar wrote, “Been reading about the love pouring in from Japan for #Jawan… thank you all and hope you enjoy this film in your wonderful country.”

Shah Rukh continued, “We made it from India for the world… and glad it’s being enjoyed all over. My love and thanks to all who have watched it in Japan.”

Earlier in September, Shah Rukh Khan had announced the release date of Jawan in Japan with a special post. Alongside a poster, he asked the fans if they were ready for its ‘massy’ arrival.

King Khan stated, “Ek kahani justice ki...vengeance ki...villain aur hero ki… Ek kahani Jawan ki… Aa rahi hai Japan ke theaters mein pehli baar!!! Toh ab reh gaya bas ek sawaal- Ready-ah? (A story of justice… of vengeance… of villain and hero… A story of a Jawan… It is coming for the first time in the theaters of Japan!!! So now only one question remains – Ready-ah?).”

SRK added, “The fire & action you all loved is making a massy massy massy arrival in Japan! #Jawan hits the screens in Japan on 29th Nov, 2024!”

Jawan is directed by Atlee. It is produced by Gauri Khan and Gaurav Verma under the banner of Red Chillies Entertainment. The cast includes Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, Sunil Grover, Ridhi Dogra, Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, Girija Oak, Lehar Khan, and more. Deepika Padukone and Sanjay Dutt make guest appearances.

