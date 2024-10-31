Baby John: Varun Dhawan starrer’s producer Atlee promises big with Taster Cut’s release; ‘The storm of revenge and power that awaits’

Baby John, starring Varun Dhawan in the lead, is one of the most awaited releases of 2024. The makers are all set to unveil a Taster Cut with exclusive footage of the film tomorrow, November 1. Ahead of the same, producer Atlee shared a heartfelt message on the occasion of Diwali and promised a ‘storm of revenge and power.’

Today, October 31, Atlee took to Instagram and shared a post containing a note from the team of Baby John. The message began, “As we prepare to unveil Baby John, we want to take a moment to express how much this project means to us. It's more than just a film; it's the culmination of our hard work, dedication, and passion.” It further expressed that the team has put in their hearts to make a cinematic experience that will resonate with both the single-screen and the multiplex audience.

Announcing the Taster Cut’s details, the note shared, “We're excited to announce that we will be releasing an exclusive Taster Cut of Baby John for the very first time which will be exclusively running in cinemas from 1st November and digitally worldwide from 4th November.” It added, “This is a special moment for us, and we can't wait for you to witness the storm of revenge and power that awaits.”

The team also requested, “We appreciate the enthusiasm surrounding the film and kindly request that audiences respect our hard work by refraining from posting or recording content that could contribute to piracy.”

The note concluded with the team expressing gratitude to the audience for their support and extending Diwali wishes to everyone.

In the caption, Atlee wrote, “Happy diwali tastercut of baby john.”

Apart from Varun Dhawan, the cast of Baby John includes Jackie Shroff, Keerthy Suresh, Wamiqa Gabbi, and Rajpal Yadav in pivotal roles. Salman Khan is making a cameo appearance in the action thriller.

The film is presented by Jio Studios, Atlee, in association with A for Apple Studios and Cine1 Studios. Directed by A. Kaleeswaran, it is produced by Murad Khetani, Priya Atlee, and Jyoti Deshpande. Baby John is scheduled to arrive in cinemas on December 25, 2024, the Christmas holiday.

