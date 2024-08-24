EXCLUSIVE: After Laila Majnu and Rockstar, Tumbbad to re-release in cinema halls on August 30

If you are thinking that your golden era of wholesome re-releases is ending then take a back seat viewers, because Pinkvilla has exclusively learned that Tumbbad is coming to theatres near you. This Sohum Shah-fronted folk-based horror film will be re-released for cinema lovers on August 30th, 2024.

Directed by Rahi Anil Barve, Tumbbad was co-written by Barve alongside Mitesh Shah, Adesh Prasad, and Anand Gandhi. It was first released on October 12, 2018, and was bankrolled by Sohum Shah, Aanand L. Rai, Mukesh Shah, and Amita Shah. The movie follows the central character’s hunt for a hidden 20th-century treasure in a village named Tumbbad in Maharashtra.

Indian theatres have been lately seeing the busiest windows with a fresh lineup of movies alongside several cult classics making their way into the audiences’ hearts, yet again. Several films like Rockstar, Dangal, Laila Majnu, Raja Babu, Love Aaj Kal, Partner, Hum Aapke Hain Koun, and Maine Pyar Kiya have recently returned to the big screen to entertain audiences and it was surely not enough.

Specifically talking about the fate of Avinash Tiwary and Triptii Dimri’s classic Laila Majnu, then Pinkvilla lately reported that Laila Majnu collected Rs 2.20 crore in its original run (2018) and now after 6 years has crossed those numbers by a margin of 110 per-cent and counting. Isn’t re-releases one of the best things that happened to our cinema-loving hearts? Share your thoughts @pinkvilla

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Elnaaz Norouzi to play female lead opposite Zachary Levi in Guy Moshe’s Hotel Tehran