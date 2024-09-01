Stree 2’s Sunil Kumar excites fans as he drops PIC with Guddu bhaiya Ali Fazal; Fans say 'Ashwathama and Sarkata in one frame'

Imagine two actors who are known for their dreadful grey characters joining hands for a project - it will surely be utter madness. That’s what we are anticipating right now as Sunil Kumar who played Sarkata in the recent blockbuster Stree 2 has dropped a picture with Ali Fazal, best known for his portrayal of Guddu Bhaiya in Mirzapur. Are you excited? Because we surely are.

In the now-viral picture, Ali and Sunil can be seen posing for the camera looking dapper, and their height difference is too cute. Several users even reacted to this picture with a lot of humor and wit. One user wrote, “ASHWATHAMA AND SARKATTA IN ONE FRAME”. Another analyzed, “Despite Sunil being 7'6" Ali Fazal is somewhere near his shoulder !!” Kumar captioned his Instagram post, "Shoot with Ali Fazal Guddu Bhaiya." Check out the post here:-

Stree 2 has emerged as a massive blockbuster starring Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor, Pankaj Tripathi, Abhishek Banerjee, and Aparshakti Khurana in key roles. The horror comedy is on the borderline of entering the Rs 500 crore club domestically and it feels like a total win of content over everything else.

On the other hand, Mirzapur has seen its three seasons premiere on Prime Video. While the first two were massive hits, the last one received a lukewarm response from both audiences and critics alike. The show stars an ensemble cast including Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Divyendu Sharma, Shweta Tripathi, Rasika Dugal, Harshita Gaur, Kulbhushan Kharbanda, Vijay Varma, Isha Talwar, Lilliput, Anjum Sharma, Priyanshu Painyuli, Anangsha Biswas and Neha Sargam among others.

Coming back to Stree, then the show has been quite instrumental in subtly slapping patriarchy. Recently while talking to PTI, the writer of this Amar Kaushik directorial addressed the complaints of some people about the humor quotient being higher than horror. “All our ghosts are fallacies of our society. Sarkata is the most warped form of patriarchy. Stree is the symbol of matriarchy, she is not a witch. We have designed these characters in a certain way. We are not talking about hocus pocus or spirits out of the blue,” Niren Bhatt said.

