Shah Rukh Khan’s wife Gauri Khan reveals why Mannat is more than just a house for her; find out

Shah Rukh Khan, Bollywood's megastar, is praised not only for his acting skills but also his dedication for family. Similarly, his wife, Gauri Khan, has mastered balancing family and work. Recently, Gauri shared that she prioritizes family time over work commitments. She also described Mannat as more than just a house, calling it a space filled with peace and inspiration.

In a recent interview with ETimes, Shah Rukh Khan’s wife Gauri Khan was asked if balancing work and family has become easier as her children have grown up. She explained that maintaining a work-life balance has always come naturally to her, thanks to the strong support from her family.

Gauri shared that she believes being organized and disciplined is key to success, and she prioritizes family time by scheduling work commitments around it. This method, she said, has worked very well for her. She said, “I prioritise family time and set up meetings around those commitments, and that works very well.”

She also spoke about the significance of their home, Mannat, and its deep emotional connection to her. She shared, "Mannat is more than just a house for me; it’s a place filled with memories, love, and the essence of our journey as a family."

Gauri Khan also mentioned that the most peaceful spot for her within the home is the library, a serene space where she often finds inspiration and clarity.

Meanwhile, it has come to light that King Khan and Gauri are planning a grand expansion of their iconic residence Mannat with the addition of two new floors estimated to cost around Rs 25 crore. According to a recent report in Times Now, she submitted an application to the Maharashtra Coastal Zone Management Authority (MCZMA) in November 2024, seeking permission for this ambitious upgrade.

The proposal was reportedly reviewed during a meeting held by the MCZMA on December 10 and 11.

Mannat, a historic property dating back to 1914, currently spans 2091.38 square meters and features a six-story modern structure. If the plans are approved, the residence will gain a seventh and eighth floor, further enhancing its grandeur.

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan is gearing up to begin filming for the action-packed thriller King, directed by Sujoy Ghosh and backed by producers Siddharth Anand and Gauri Khan. He will share the screen with his daughter Suhana Khan for the first time, marking a special milestone in his career. The film also features Abhishek Bachchan and Abhay Verma in pivotal roles.

He has also lent his iconic voice to Mufasa in the Hindi adaptation of The Lion King. The much-awaited film is set to hit theaters on December 20, 2024.

