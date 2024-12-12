Suhana Khan in old rose tissue half & half saree worth Rs 2 lakh proves it’s always going to be her love for saree against the world

It’s undoubtedly Suhana Khan and her saree against the world! For the wedding reception of Aaliyah Kashyap and Shane Gregoire, Suhana Khan grabbed all the limelight in her saree appearance. For the occasion, she wore a rose gold tissue saree, perfect for redefining traditional elegance. Curious about the details? Let’s peep right into her look.

For a night full of glamor, Suhana Khan showed up looking like an ethereal goddess in her old rose tissue hand-embroidered half & half saree from the iconic collection of Arpita Mehta. Priced at Rs 2,15,000, half of the saree featured intricate hand embroidery at the hem, keeping the top look minimal, whereas the drape at the waist had a mirror, cut dana, and Kasab hand embroidery.

It goes without saying that her choice of saree was just right for the occasion. When we look at her styling, she kept it traditional, but instead of throwing pallu on one shoulder, she decided to wrap it in the opposite hand.

For the blouse, she opted for a heavily embellished one with sleeveless details and a scooped necklace exuding bold elegance. Her perfectly designed pick completed the simple and timeless beauty of her saree.

Seamlessly blending traditional with contemporary aesthetics, Suhana opted for classic earrings. Crafted with intricate detailing and danger embellishments, her earrings gracefully cascaded down from her ears. In terms of more accessories, she just opted for rings.

Advertisement

For dewy makeup, she chose natural foundation and concealer. Later, after setting the proper base, she opted for perfectly blushed cheeks, black bold eyeliner, nude lipstick, and a highlighter glow that perfectly highlights her facial features. Her hair was kept open in the middle partition, and loose waves were settled perfectly. As a final sparkling touch, she pulled her whole look together with a silver stone bindi and was ready to slay the event with traditional heels.

Suhana Khan’s love for sarees is never hidden, and she has been frequently catching our attention with her traditional and contemporary picks for her appearances, which always skip our heartbeats. If you want to feel just as awesome as Suhana, then all you have to do is select a classy saree and style it as minimally as possible but impactfully. The less is more approach is still in trend, but should always be effective.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Aaliyah Kashyap turns into a beautiful pastel bride in Tarun Tahiliani’s floral lehenga