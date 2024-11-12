PIC: Shahid Kapoor’s wife Mira Rajput recalls first meeting with ‘crazy blue haired’ hubby, drops selfie and it screams love: ‘The high he brought along…’

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput are among the industry's 'IT couples'. Unlike other love stories, the couple had an arranged marriage and soon fell in love. Admiring their journey, Mira Rajput took to Instagram to share a love-filled picture with the actor and expressed her love for him with a heartfelt caption.

In the picture, Mira looked gorgeous in a blue and golden saree with minimal makeup and dainty earrings as she sat on a chair. She kept her tresses open as she smiled for a selfie with her husband, Shahid Kapoor leaned forward to joining her. The Haider actor looked charming in a kurta.

Apart from their picture soaked in love, Mira's caption stole the show. She recalled how she first met the actor when he had blue-colored hair for his role as Tommy Singh in the 2016 film Udta Punjab. She admitted falling in love with him and expressed her excitement for their future together.

She penned, "When a crazy blue-haired boy called Tommy came into my life. And the high he brought along was a love like no other. Love of my life, from bun to bald and back to who knows what next!"

In an earlier interview with Times Of India, the Kabir Singh actor revealed detailed insights about his first meeting with his wife, Mira. Kapoor recalled first meeting Mira when he began shooting for Udta Punjab, sporting a unique look with a ponytail, drop-crotch track pants, and strange shoes.

Advertisement

Consequently, her family was taken aback by his look. He recounted an amusing insight as Mira even saved his number in her phone as 'Tommy.'

However, she kept the condition that she marry the actor. Revealing the same, he said, "The only condition she laid down for me was that when we get married, I will not have colored hair. She made me promise that when we marry, I would sport my normal hair color."

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput married on July 7, 2015, in a private ceremony in Gurgaon. The couple welcomed their first child, a daughter, Misha Kapoor, in August 2016 and a son, Zain Kapoor, in September 2018.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Shahid Kapoor, Vishal Bhardwaj, and Sajid Nadiadwala join hands for an action thriller