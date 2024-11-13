Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput rented out their Mumbai apartment for Rs. 20 lakh per month? Here’s what we know

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput are among the popular couples of Bollywood. It has been reported that the beloved couple has rented out their luxury apartment in Mumbai’s Worli area at a rent of Rs. 20 lakh per month for five years. Read on to know further details.

A report published in Hindustan Times credited SquareYards for the property registration documents. It revealed that the apartment owned by Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput is located in Oberoi Realty's project named Three Sixty West and measures 5,395 sq ft.

The documents further reveal that the apartment has been rented out with three car parking to Dipan Bhuptani, a senior executive at D'Decor Home Fabrics. The rental agreement was registered on November 7, 2024, for a tenure of five years with an initial security deposit of Rs. 1.23 crores.

If the real estate website is to be believed, the property will generate an average gross rental yield of 4-5%. The lease follows a tiered rental structure, starting at Rs. 20.5 lakh per month and gradually increasing to Rs. 23.98 lakh by the end of the term in five years.

The agreement further includes a rent-free period for the first 10 months. Notably, it has been revealed that the apartment located on the higher floor was originally purchased by the actor from Chandak Realtors Pvt Ltd in May 2024 for nearly Rs. 60 crore.

Lately, Bollywood celebrities like Kartik Aaryan, Ranveer Singh, and producer Sajid Nadiadwala were reported to have rented out their apartment.

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput have been happily married since 2015. The two are proud parents to two kids-- Misha and Zain whom they welcomed in 2016 and 2018 respectively.

On the work front, Shahid will be next seen in Deva, directed by acclaimed Malayalam filmmaker Rosshan Andrrews. The upcoming action entertainer also features Pooja Hegde, Pavail Gulati, and Kubbra Sait in the important roles. Backed by Zee Studios and Roy Kapur Films, Deva will be released next year on Valentine’s Day, i.e. February 14, 2025.

Additionally, Shahid also has Ashwatthama: The Saga Continues in the pipeline which will be available for streaming on the OTT platform, Amazon Prime Video after its theatrical release. The film will be released in five languages.

Disclaimer: All amounts mentioned in the article are sourced from Hindustan Times and Sqaureyards.com. We take all efforts to share possible accurate numbers, however, unless otherwise mentioned they are all approximates. We are open to feedback and suggestions on editorial@pinkvilla.com.

