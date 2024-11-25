Shalini Passi reveals what she does with acting fee from Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives, and her answer will make you say ‘icon for a reason’

Shalini Passi, known for her roles as an art collector, philanthropist, and now a reality TV personality, recently disclosed that she donates all her earnings from Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives to charity.

Shalini Passi, while discussing her decision to donate her earnings to charity, shared that she often reflects on her purpose in life and aims to make a positive impact. She revealed that her entire acting fee from Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives is directed to a village in Bihar through UNICEF.

She added that all her earnings go toward charitable causes, underscoring her dedication to giving back. Shalini also spoke about her ambition to create meaningful content, including a show amplifying women's voices and another celebrating Indian culture.

However, she noted that feedback often suggests a lack of audience interest for such projects, making production and costs challenging. Despite this, she remains committed to showcasing India’s culture and empowering women, hoping audiences will eventually embrace such concepts.

She highlighted her dedication to aiding organizations focused on empowering women and noted that, although she isn't obligated to donate her earnings, she is "putting in a lot of effort" to create a positive impact.

Shalini, an art collector, socialite, and philanthropist based in Delhi, is married to Sanjay Passi, a multi-billionaire chairman of Pasco Group. The couple married when Shalini was just 20 years old. Together, they have a son Robin Passi.

At 49, Passi has gained significant attention online for her bold and flamboyant personality, which goes far beyond her eye-catching fashion sense. She has become an advocate for self-love, highlighting her practice of letting go of grudges, as she believes harboring negativity can take a toll on her skin.

Season 3 of Fabulous Lives Vs Bollywood Wives featured the original cast members Maheep Kapoor, Neelam Kothari, Bhavana Pandey, and Seema Sajdeh, joined by new Delhi-based socialites, including Passi, Kalyani Chawla, and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, the sister of actor Ranbir Kapoor.

The third season of Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives, titled Fabulous Lives Vs Bollywood Wives, is streaming on Netflix.

