Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives’ Neelam Kothari reveals why she ‘lost patience’ and snapped at Shalini Passi: ‘We were all trying to…’

Netflix's Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives star Neelam Kothari snapped at Shalini Passi in one of the episodes from the show. When all the Mumbai and Delhi girls were on a friendly vacation in Mauritius and they sat together for a chit chat with drinks, Neelam, out of the blue, snapped at Passi, and now in a recent interview she revealed losing her patience at Passi's uncontrollable laugh when all were trying to speak.

In a chat with Filmygya, Neelam Kothari was asked why she snapped at Shalini Passi during the drinking session. Neelam explained, “Because a lot of what you see hasn’t been shown. We all were having fun, but we were also sitting there, and for a very long time, she was just laughing and laughing."

The actress added, "I understand the girl was having a good time, but I just wanted to finish and wrap up and leave. So, I got a little irritated with her and snapped at her."

The Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives star added that they were all trying to speak, but they couldn't get a word in because Passi was laughing, and she was losing her patience.

Neelam then explained that she was only human, and it wasn’t intended to be malicious. She admitted that if someone is annoying her, she tends to snap, whether it’s with her friends, her child, or anyone else.

In another episode, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni accidentally spilled wine on Shalini Passi during a dinner scene, sparking discussions among fans. Viewers noticed that Riddhima didn’t acknowledge or apologize for the mishap at the time.

Later, in an interview with Zoom, Riddhima explained that her apology was heartfelt and personal, emphasizing that there is no bad blood between her and Shalini.

The latest season of the Netflix reality show introduced Shalini, Riddhima, and Kalyani Chawla as the Delhi representatives, creating a contrast with the original Mumbai group of Maheep Kapoor, Bhavana Pandey, Neelam Kothari, and Seema Sajdeh. The inclusion of the Delhi wives brought new drama and captivating moments to the show.

The Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives is available for streaming on Netflix.

