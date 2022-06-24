Shamshera Trailer: Ranbir Kapoor brings double trouble as he rises to fight for freedom against Sanjay Dutt

After days of posters and an intriguing teaser, the makers of Shamshera finally dropped the film's trailer today. The Shamshera trailer was released by YRF on social media post noon on Friday. Starring Ranbir Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt and Vaani Kapoor in the lead roles, Shamshera's trailer featured all three actors in never-before-seen avatars. The trailer was launched at a grand event in the city where the trio all turned up in black attires.

Taking to Twitter, YRF released the trailer and tweeted, "A father’s legacy. A son’s destiny. The legend of SHAMSHERA is here, watch the #ShamsheraTrailer NOW. Releasing in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu. Celebrate #Shamshera with #YRF50 only at a theatre near you on 22nd July."

Check out Shamshera Trailer below:

Directed by Karan Malhotra, Shamshera is set to release in theatres on 22 July. An excited Ranbir earlier told IANS, "I am very excited to start promoting Shamshera. It's a film that we want to take to a large audience. It's a film made for a large audience. Whatever we can do to market the film, to create the buzz, we're gonna go all out. I am looking forward to the audience's reaction to that."

Shamshera is set in the fictitious city of Kaza, where a warrior tribe is imprisoned, enslaved and tortured by a ruthless authoritarian Daroga Shudh Singh played by Sanjay Dutt. This is the story of a man who became a slave, a slave who became a leader and then a legend for his tribe.

Produced by Aditya Chopra, Shamshera is set to release in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

