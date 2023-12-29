Shehnaaz Gill wishes to work with Ranbir Kapoor after Salman Khan; shares trick to deal with rejection

Shehnaaz Gill is one of the most loved celebrities in the film industry. After gaining popularity from Bigg Boss 13, Gill made her Bollywood debut in 2023 with Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan alongside Salman Khan. The actress who maintains a huge fan following, received love and attention for her performance in the film. In a recent interview, Shehnaaz revealed that she wants to work with Ranbir Kapoor after Bhaijaan. She also opened up about how rejection is a part of our life.

Shehnaaz Gill reveals she has never met Ranbir Kapoor

During a recent conversation with News18, Shehnaaz Gill revealed that 2023 has been a rather eventful year for her. The actress also added that she has opened her eyes and changed her outlook on life. “I’ve become a little more mature now if not completely. Earlier, I used to be very childish. I now know to handle and tackle certain situations better,” she said.

Revealing how she wants to work with all the superstars, Shehnaaz shared, “Going ahead, I want to work with all the superstars. But if I have put my finger on someone, it will be Ranbir Kapoor. I’ve never met him in person but I’ve seen him at events from afar."

Without revealing too much about her upcoming Bollywood projects, Gill revealed that she has no qualms about auditioning anymore and added that she is open to giving auditions. "Earlier, I didn’t know the value of auditioning. Now I know," she shared.

Advertisement

Shehnaaz Gill opens up about rejection

The actress was asked how she deals with rejections to which Shehnaaz said that rejection is a part and parcel of our lives. "Even if I get rejected, I know that I’ll learn a lot from it. I feel a person should experience rejections. We shouldn’t be scared of failure because it’s an integral part of life," shared Gill.

About Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan

Directed by Farhad Samjhi, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan also features Salman Khan, Pooja Hegde, Palak Tiwari, Venkatesh Daggubati, Siddharth Nigam, Raghav Juyal, Satish Kaushik, Jassie Gill, Jagapathi Babu, Vijender Singh, Daggubati Venkatesh, Vinali Bhatnagar, Aashif Sheikh, Tej Sapru, Amit Tiwari, Bhoomika Chawla, and Rohini Hattangad.

Speaking about the story of the film, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is set in Delhi and Hyderabad, and centers on Bhaijaan (Salman Khan), who, at a young age, rescues three other children (Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam, and Jassie Gill) from an orphanage that has been devastated by disaster and resolves to take care of them. As adults, they guard their neighborhood against cunning developers and swear never to wed.

Meanwhile, Shehnaaz Gill was recently seen alongside Bhumi Pednekar and Anil Kapoor in Thank You For Coming. The chick-flick is directed by Karan Boolani and bankrolled by Rhea Kapoor.

Ranbir Kapoor's work front

The actor was recently seen in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's film Animal. The film's cast also includes Anil Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Bobby Deol, Triptii Dimri, and others. The film was released on December 1, 2023.

ALSO READ: Bollywood Debutant of 2023 Results: Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan star Shehnaaz Gill wins hearts and title by 73%