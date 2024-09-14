Shirtless Varun Dhawan poses with Janhvi Kapoor having ‘breakfast’; Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari actress’ sassy comment will make you go ROFL

Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor have already showcased their onscreen chemistry in the film Bawaal. They are now gearing up to recreate the magic in their upcoming movie Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari. Varun recently dropped new pictures of enjoying breakfast on the sets with Janhvi and the rest of the team. The actress’ sassy reply, “This was lunch,” will make you go ROFL.

Today, September 14, 2024, Varun Dhawan took to Instagram and offered a peek into his time with the team of Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari. In the first picture, Varun is seen sitting at the dining table with Janhvi Kapoor. The actor was shirtless and wore white sunglasses, while Janhvi sported a casual look in a white t-shirt. Varun posed for the camera, and Janhvi, who was having her food, looked at him with a smile.

The second photograph was of Varun enjoying breakfast with Sanya Malhotra, Maniesh Paul, and others. He captioned the post as, “Breakfast club #SSKTS (sun and herb emoji).”

Have a look at the post!

In the comments section, Janhvi Kapoor stated, “This was lunch,” and left the fans in splits. They couldn’t stop laughing in the replies. Check it out!

Earlier, Varun Dhawan extended his support to Janhvi Kapoor by praising her latest song, Daavudi, from the film Devara on his Stories. He wrote, “So freaking good @janhvikapoor,” accompanied by firecracker emojis. The duo often gives a glimpse of their camaraderie to their fans through social media banter.

Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari is a romantic comedy written and directed by Dulhania franchise fame Shashank Khaitan. The film is produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, and Shashank Khaitan.

The official announcement has already been made, and SSKTK is slated to hit theaters on April 18, 2025. Alongside Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor, the cast also features Sanya Malhotra, Rohit Saraf, Maniesh Paul, and Akshay Oberoi.

Pinkvilla has previously revealed in an exclusive update that the premise of the rom-com is very close to the kind of films that Dharma Productions is known for as it celebrates love with color, music, scale, and a strong star cast.

