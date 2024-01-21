Were Shoaib Malik and Sana Javed's ex-husband Umair Jaiswal friends until 2023? Internet shares proof

Shoaib Malik was previously married to Sania Mirza, and Sana Javed was previously married to Umair Jaiswal before their marriage, which was announced on Saturday, came as a surprise to many. Recently, a Reddit page uncovered a past Instagram Story shared by Shoaib Malik which confirmed that their relationship was not just a friendship but that of a husband and wife a year ago.

Old Instagram story of Shoaib Malik that confirmed he was friends with Sana Javed's ex-husband Umair Jaiswal until last year

A Reddit page recently uncovered an old Instagram Story from Shoaib Malik, where he wished Sana Javed on her birthday the previous year and tagged her then-husband Umair Jaiswal. This revelation confirms that Shoaib Malik was not just friends with Sana but also her husband a year ago.

In the picture shared by Shoaib in his Instagram story along with Javed on March 25, the former cricketer had also added a ‘Happy Birthday’ sticker.

Shoaib Malik and Sana Javed's third wedding announcement

For those who don't know, on January 20, 2024, Shoaib Malik, the ex-Pakistani cricketer, announced on his social media that he has entered into his third marriage, this time with Pakistani actress Sana Javed. The collage featured images of the newlyweds in their wedding outfits, both joyfully posing for the camera.

The former cricketer wrote in the caption, “Alhamdullilah (red heart emoji) And We created you in pairs."

Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik married in 2010

Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik got married in her hometown Hyderabad in 2010 in a traditional Muslim ceremony. Following that, they had a Walima ceremony in Sialkot, Pakistan. Their son, Izhaan, was born in 2018. Speculations about their marriage facing difficulties first emerged in 2022.

Lately, supporters observed that they both removed each other's pictures from their social media accounts. Malik also updated his Instagram bio from "Husband to a superwoman @mirzasaniar" to "Father to One True Blessing."

