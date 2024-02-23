Showtime actor Emraan Hashmi says ‘wild perceptions’ are put out for Bollywood: ‘We have become a soft target’

Since the time actor Emraan Hashmi has been associated with the Hindi film industry, he has heard people say all kinds of things about Bollywood, be it good or bad. As the actor is gearing for the release of his web series, which allegedly is inspired by Bollywood, Emraan opined that wild perceptions are being put out for the industry. Read on!

Emraan Hashmi says Bollywood has become a soft target among other film industries

While talking to The Indian Express about his upcoming series Showtime, Emraan Hashmi shared his two cents on the criticism that Bollywood is served with sometimes. According to him, people think that everything that’s wrong in society happens in Bollywood.

He opined, “There’s a perception, especially in the last three years, which has become very skewed towards an overtly negative perception. That everything that’s wrong (in society), happens in Bollywood. Drugs, wild parties, promiscuity, and everything. I don’t know where did that suddenly come about in the last three years, but it amped up to another level.”

The Tiger 3 star further said that Bollywood has become more of a soft target. “Wild perceptions are being put out there and even more so now on social media. That’s far from true. People just like to bash this industry,” he quipped. Addressing the issue of nepotism that often surrounds the industry, the Selfiee actor said that there are enough outsiders who have a success story than the kids of acclaimed Bollywood stars. Moreover, it’s an industry where both outsiders and insiders coexist.

Calling Bollywood a very secular industry, he said it’s a place where people from all walks of life, of all castes, ideologies, and languages. They all come together for the sole purpose of entertaining the audience, which, according to him, is beautiful. He continued, “But sometimes people get the platform to talk about it, and the spotlight on them gives them this bit of fame, and that’s why they like to do it. There’s no other industry where they’ll critique it and get that level of fame for themselves. So, this industry is a soft target that way.”

