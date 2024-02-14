Showtime star Emraan Khan reacts to being asked if Bollywood is an unfair workplace; 'Everyone works hard'

Emraan Hashmi is one of the most popular actors in Bollywood. Last year, he appeared in Salman Khan's Tiger 3 for which he received praises. The actor recently attended a press conference for his upcoming web series Showtime where he spoke about the industry being an 'unfair' place. He stated that it's about perspective.

Emraan Hashmi shares his views on Bollywood industry

At the trailer launch event of his web series Showtime, Emraan Hashmi was asked how he did not get lost in the industry. He also shed light on the idea of the industry being an 'unfair place.' He said: “When people say that Bollywood is a very bad place or it is an unfair place, I think it is a perspective of a person who is working here. If you have resilience, can roll with the punches, I don’t think it is an unfair place."

He also stated that luck is also a factor you need to succeed in the industry apart from hard work. “But if you don’t have that, if you are not willing to put in the hard work, (ready for) hardships and heartaches. Everyone works hard, so there is a factor of environment, luck. You have to be able to take it on the chin. It is a very fair place, you just have to roll with punches," he added.

Emraan Hashmi talks about the South industry

In an interview with The Times of India, Emraan Hashmi said that the South industry is much more disciplined than Bollywood. He explained that, unlike Bollywood, every penny they spend on the film is shown on screen. "I think we often spend money in the wrong areas in Hindi films, and it doesn’t eventually translate on screen. They have finesse in their films when it comes to VFX, the scale, and the choice of path-breaking stories. We have some ground to cover before we can match that, and we have a lot to learn from the way they make films", he stated.

Workwise, he will be next seen in the web series Showtime. It will premier on on Disney+ Hotstar on March 8.

