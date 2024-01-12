EXCLUSIVE: Will Indian Police Force merge with existing cop-universe? Rohit Shetty ANSWERS

Rohit Shetty, known for creating blockbuster hits, is preparing for the launch of his first web series, Indian Police Force, on OTT platforms. The series features Sidharth Malhotra, Shilpa Shetty, and Vivek Oberoi in prominent roles. The acclaimed director is widely appreciated for establishing a successful cop universe through movies such as Singham, Sooryavanshi, and Simmba. Recently, the filmmaker revealed whether he has introduced a fresh cop universe for the digital platform with this series or if it will connect with the existing cop universe from his films.

Rohit Shetty reveals whether Indian Police Force is a parallel cop universe for the digital platform

Recently during the Pinkvilla Masterclass, Rohit Shetty was asked about the trailer of Indian Police Force that reads ‘The next chapter of the cop-universe’ and whether this is a new cop-universe that he is creating for the digital world or is it going to merge with the theatrical cop-universe that he has with Singham, Simmba, Sooryavanshi and many more which are being added. To this, Rohit Shetty responded by saying, “Let’s see how it goes. I won’t tell my plans right now.” When further asked that since this is the season 1, so you’ll be definitely making multiple more seasons atleast over here, Rohit Shetty responded by saying, “Karna hi padega abhi (Now, it has to be done)” when someone from the audience shouted by saying, “Yeah.”

The filmmaker was further asked that every actor in the Hindi film industry has a dream of working with him and they must have come to him and said ‘Rohit sir mere liye ek picture banao,’ as a director how difficult is it for him to say a ‘No’ to them. He replied by saying that everyone has almost become a part of his films, and there are just a few left maybe two or four and will also be seen in uniforms within the next two years. Vivek Oberoi chimed in and added, “Sabko force mein bharti kar dia hai aapne,”. Rohit Shetty responded, “Villian dhoondna mushkil ho jaayega.”

Rohit Shetty further continued by saying that he feels fortunate when actors express interest in his films. Particularly, the younger generation, having grown up watching Golmaal and Singham, aspires to be part of such projects. He compared his cinema to Irani chai, a place where people come and go, but it remains a constant. He added, “My cinema is like that Irani chai, sab aayenge jaayenge, wo rahega, hai na apna bahar ka vada pav wala, I’m that, sabko ek baar gaadi mein jaana hai par ek baar wo khaana zaroor hai. So I’m that kind of a guy, my films are like that. So, I think that’s the thing ki acha mein ye bhi kar lunga, ye bhi karunga but ek Rohit Shetty film toh zaroor karunga.”

About Indian Police Force

Rohit Shetty has crafted and directed Indian Police Force, making his digital debut alongside Sushwanth Prakash. Known for his consecutive blockbuster action films, Rohit Shetty presents a cast featuring Sidharth Malhotra, Shilpa Shetty, Vivek Oberoi, Isha Talwar, Nikitin Dheer, Shweta Tiwari, and Sharad Kelkar in this venture. Indian Police Force is set to premiere on January 19, this year, on Amazon Prime Video.

