Singham Again: Rohit Shetty drops exiting glimpse of Ajay Devgn as Bajirao; announces Kashmir schedule wrap

Singham Again is undeniably the most awaited film of the year. Rohit Shetty and Ajay Devgn had been busy shooting in Kashmir. Several pictures and videos from the shoot location went viral on the internet; leaving fans all the more excited about the film.

Now, recently Rohit Shetty took to his social media handle to announce the schedule wrap-up of the film in Kashmir with a tantalizing glimpse of the OG Singham, Ajay Devgn in his formidable avatar.

Rohit Shetty announces Kashmir schedule wrap-up with the latest PIC of Ajay Devgn

Today, on May 24, a while back, Rohit Shetty took to his Instagram stories and dropped a photograph of Ajay Devgn donning the cop uniform along with stylish sunglasses. Needless to say, the OG Singham exuded his fearless aura while standing against the picturesque setting of mountains. One can also see the army tanks and cars beside him seemingly leading the troupe.

While sharing the story, he announced the Kashmir schedule wrap-up of Singham Again. “Schedule Wrap! Thank you Kashmir,” he wrote alongside, followed by an Indian flag, folded hand, and a red heart emoji. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Take a look:

Rohit Shetty drops another pic of Ajay Devgn on his Instagram handle

In addition to this, he also uploaded a photograph of Devgn similar to the aforementioned background. In

the photo, he was seen resting his back with the army van and looked away from the camera. One can ascertain from the caption of the hit-maker that this time Bajirao Singham will be seen contributing to the ‘Special Operations Group’ in Jammu & Kashmir Police.

Advertisement

He added a musical touch to the post by adding the title track of Singham in the background. “BAJIRAO SINGHAM!SSP (SOG) SPECIAL OPERATIONS GROUP JAMMU & KASHMIR POLICE…SINGHAM AGAIN… COMING SOON!#singhamagain,” he wrote in the caption.

Take a look:

Fans react to the post

Soon after the post was shared, fans swamped the comments section expressing their excitement on the film. A fan wrote, “Singham is back in new version,” while another fan expressed surprise mentioning, ‘Ooooo Bhaiiiiiiiii,’ while a third fan exclaimed, ‘Abki baar 100cr par,’ and another fan express excitement stating, ‘Ab intajar nhi hota Singham again aane ka’

The eagerly-awaited Singham Again is the third installment of the Singham franchise. The film also stars Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Kareena Kapoor, Tiger Shroff, Jackie Shroff and Arjun Kapoor in the important roles.

ALSO READ: Singham Again: Ajay Devgn looks tough as Bajirao fighting against Jackie Shroff in latest PICS from Srinagar sets