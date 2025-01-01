Janhvi Kapoor's PICS in boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya's New Year photo dump is something you shouldn't miss

Just like most of us, several Bollywood celebrities reflected on the year that was before finally stepping into 2025 with hope, love, and positivity. Janhvi Kapoor’s boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya also took some time to think of all the things he is grateful for. He recently shared his New Year dump, which obviously featured his ladylove.

A while ago, on January 1, 2025, Shikhar Pahariya took to his Instagram account and dropped several pictures. The photo album is a collection of all the wonderful memories he made with his near and dear ones in 2024. Upon scrolling through the photo dump, we found Janhvi Kapoor and Shikhar having a lovely time with their friends at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding bash, which was hosted last year.

Another picture showcased the Mili actress lazing around on a traditional swing and petting her doggo.

In the caption, Kapoor’s boyfriend expressed, “Grateful for all that I could be, for all that I could see, and all that I could do. Praying for more strength, foresight, wisdom, and opportunity going into 2025—to serve those who need it most to the best of my ability, to learn more about where I come from and where I want to go, to always pick the path of righteousness no matter how tedious and to go after every goal and dream with the energy, vigour and conviction of a lion fixed on its prey.”

Advertisement

He further added, “I wish you all the same and everything else you have wished for and deserve in multitudes. Happy New Year. Har Har Mahadev.”

Take a look:

Soon after, the actress took to her Instagram stories and dropped images from their Christmas celebration in Jamnagar with the Ambanis. In the pictures, the couple posed with their friends Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant, and many others.

Take a look:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Janhvi is currently working on her first project of 2025, Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari. Written and directed by Shashank Khaitan, the upcoming romance also features Varun Dhawan and Akshay Oberoi. She will also be seen in Param Sundari with Sidharth Malhotra.

ALSO READ: Janhvi Kapoor enjoys the best time of the year with a smooth transition from casual jeans to gown and hot shorts