Sky Force Review: Akshay Kumar and Veer Pahariya's movie is exhilerating and emotional in equal measure

Plot:

Set from 1965 to 1988, Sky Force centers around Squadron Leader K.O Ahuja (Akshay Kumar), a dedicated Indian Air Force pilot, and his skilled but rebellious wingman, TK Vijaya (Veer Pahariya). Following intelligence about a pending Pakistani attack, Ahuja seeks approval for a preemptive strike, which is denied due to India's peaceful stance. After an assault on an Indian airbase, Ahuja leads a counter-strike on Pakistan's Sarghoda base, known to house advanced US-supplied jets. During this mission, Vijaya defies orders, goes missing, and Ahuja embarks on a mission to find him.

Is KO Ahuja able to find TK Vijaya? Is TK Vijaya even alive? Watch Sky Force to find out.

What Works for Sky Force:

The film resonates with a powerful sense of patriotism and national pride. Despite some overly dramatic moments, its narrative grips with heartfelt emotion. The movie's brisk runtime is a refreshing change in an era of lengthier films, allowing for a concise yet impactful storytelling experience. The aerial combat sequences are visually stunning and they enhance the viewer's experience. The soundtrack, especially "Maaye," adds depth to the film's emotional landscape. The technical aspects, including VFX, sound design, and editing, are executed with precision, contributing significantly to the film's quality.

What Doesn't Work for Sky Force:

Sky Force suffers from a sense of déjà vu, echoing many recent Indian films with similar themes. Rest, it is a really solid movie that commands a theatrical watch.

Performances in Sky Force:

Advertisement

Akshay Kumar delivers a beautiful and nuanced performance as Ahuja. Veer Pahariya impresses in his debut, portraying the complex character of Vijaya with promise. Sara Ali Khan and Nimrat Kaur provide solid support as the wives of the main characters. They bring emotional authenticity to their roles. Sharad Kelkar's portrayal of Pakistani pilot Ahmed adds a layer of intensity and professionalism to the narrative. The supporting cast is well-chosen, each contributing to the film's overall texture.

Final Verdict of Sky Force:

Sky Force is a thrilling cinematic experience that successfully blends emotion, action, and patriotism into a compact package. Its strengths lie in its storytelling, technical excellence, and compelling performances. Overall, it's an engaging watch for those who appreciate military-themed dramas with a heart. For its emotional depth and exhilarating aerial sequences, Sky Force deserves and demands a theatrical viewing.

You can watch Sky Force at a theatre near you from the 24th of January, 2025. Are you planning to watch the movie? Let us know.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Sky Force Advance Booking Update: Akshay Kumar and Veer Pahariya starrer sells 12,000 tickets in top chains with 1 day to go