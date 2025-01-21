Sky Force: Veer Pahariya heaps praise on 'nearly family' Janhvi Kapoor as he talks about taking acting tips from her; 'I don't miss out...'

Veer Pahariya will be soon seen on the big screen with Akshay Kumar in their upcoming action-drama film, Sky Force. While the film marks his debut on the silver screen, Veer has been taking tips from his industry friends and 'nearly family' Janhvi Kapoor. In a recent interview, the upcoming actor admitted taking tips from his brother's girlfriend and stated "I don't miss out the chance of asking them for any advice." Read on!

While talking about his upcoming film Sky Force with Akshay Kumar, Veer Pahariya was asked about his relationship with his 'nearly family,' actress Janhvi Kapoor. Taking a moment, the young actor stated she is a very talented actress. He further underlined that she has played a real character in her film Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, just like he is going to play in the upcoming actioner.

"So yeah, any of my friends are actors, I don't miss out the chance of asking them for any advice. And she's pretty experienced. So yeah, I did take a lot of advice," Veer told the publication. For the unaware, Janhvi is the ladylove of Veer's brother Shikhar Pahariya.

A couple of days ago, Veer had the privilege to meet the wife and daughters of Mahavir Chakra recipient Squadron Leader Ajjamada B. Devayya, who inspired his role in Sky Force.

He was quick to take to his Instagram account and shared several glimpses from their emotional meeting. In the captions, he stated, "It is difficult to put into words the emotions I felt today after meeting Mrs. Sundari Devayya, the 90-year-old wife of the legendary Mahavir Chakra recipient, Squadron Leader Ajjamada B. Devayya, and their daughters, Smitha and Preetha, in Bengaluru."

Talking about his character in the movie, he further divulged, "For the past 3 and a half years, I have immersed myself in learning about the life and heroism of this extraordinary man while preparing for my role as "Tabby" in "Sky Force." I thought I understood his bravery and sacrifice, but today, hearing anecdotes from his family—the people who knew him, loved him, and continue to honor his memory—left me deeply moved and humbled."

