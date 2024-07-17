Sonakshi Sinha-Zaheer Iqbal drop new glimpses from 'detox' Philippines honeymoon; show different workout styles

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal are currently basking in the happiness of their marital union. The couple tied the knot on June 23, 2024, and are now on their second honeymoon in the picturesque country of Philippines. Sonakshi and Zaheer shared new pictures from their holiday, giving a glimpse into their quality time together. The actress also showcased their different ways of exercising during the vacation.

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal’s different workouts during their honeymoon round 2

Today, July 17, Sonakshi Sinha took to her Instagram Stories and posted a clip showcasing her and her husband Zaheer Iqbal’s workout mode during their getaway in Philippines. Sona was on the treadmill inside their location, while Zaheer was seen running outside on the balcony. Highlighting the difference, Sona captioned the story, “Indoor vs outdoor people @iamzahero.”

Zaheer reshared the story on his Instagram handle and said, “Vitamin D3,” accompanied by muscles and laughing emojis.

Check it out!

Zaheer also posted a picture of himself wearing a mask and sunglasses. He simply said, “Incognito.” In another photograph, the newlyweds were seen sitting inside a cart with their faces glowing. Zaheer donned a black tank top and Sonakshi was in a printed shirt. Zaheer used the sticker saying ‘but first detox’ reflecting their mood. He also offered a peek into the scenic view outside their hotel room with a pool.

Have a look at the stories!

A few days ago, Sonakshi shared a quirky post when she reached the Philippines. Tagging the location, the actress revealed that it was her "Honeymoon round 2.” She added, "Now just waiting for @iamzahero to get here coz we had to take separate flights.” Reacting to the post, her husband exclaimed, "Deewana on his way baby," and used the song Deewana Main Chala in the background.

Prior to departing for their second honeymoon, Sonakshi and Zaheer graced the Shubh Aashirwad ceremony of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant on July 13 at the Jio World Centre in Mumbai. The duo stunned in their desi attire with Sona in a red ethnic suit and Zaheer in a black sherwani. They also mingled with other celebrities like Salman Khan and Sanjay Dutt during the event.

More about Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal’s wedding

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal got married in a civil ceremony at their home in Mumbai. They were surrounded by their respective families and friends including Huma Qureshi, Saqib Saleem, Aditi Rao Hydari, Siddharth, and more, on their special day.

Sharing their official wedding announcement on Instagram, the couple penned a heartwarming note. Revealing the significance of their marriage date, they stated, “On this very day, seven years back (23.06.2017) in each others eyes, we saw love in its purest form and decided to hold on to it. Today that love has guided us through all the challenges and triumphs… leading up to this moment… where with the blessings of both our families and both our gods… we are now man and wife.”

On the same night, their wedding reception was held at a luxurious venue in Mumbai. The grand celebration was attended by various members of the Hindi film industry including Salman Khan, Rekha, Kajol, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Richa Chadha, Ali Fazal, and others. Sona and Zaheer had a lot of fun during rapper-singer Yo Yo Honey Singh’s performance and were seen dancing their hearts out throughout the night.

