7 best Sonam Kapoor movies on Netflix that prove why she’s our beloved ‘Masakali’

Sonam Kapoor is one of the most popular actresses in the Hindi film industry. In her career, she has delivered various memorable performances and has impressed everyone with her charm and looks. Netflix, a leading OTT platform, offers a variety of the actress’ films on their platform. Check out this list of Sonam Kapoor movies on Netflix that showcase her acting skills. You would surely enjoy our beloved ‘Masakali’ lighting up the screen with her presence.

7 best Sonam Kapoor movies on Netflix to binge-watch:



1. The Zoya Factor

Running Time: 2 hours 15 mins

IMDb Rating: 4.4/10

Movie Genre: Romance/Comedy

Movie Star Cast: Sonam Kapoor, Dulquer Salmaan, Sanjay Kapoor, Angad Bedi

Director: Abhishek Sharma

Writer: Pradhuman Singh, Neha Sharma

Year of release: 2019

The Zoya Factor, one of the Sonam Kapoor movies on Netflix, is based on an Anuja Chauhan novel of the same name. It follows the story of Zoya, who meets Nikhil, the captain of the Indian cricket team. The team believes Zoya to be lucky for them, and she becomes their mascot. However, this messes up her relationship with Nikhil, who doesn’t believe in superstitions.

2. Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga

Running Time: 2 hours

IMDb Rating: 5.6/10

Movie Genre: Romance/Comedy/Drama

Movie Star Cast: Sonam Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Juhi Chawla, Regina Cassandra

Director: Shelly Chopra Dhar

Writer: Shelly Chopra Dhar, Gazal Dhaliwal

Year of release: 2019

Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga is considered one of the best Sonam Kapoor films on Netflix. The film is about Sweety, a young woman being pressured by her family for marriage. However, she has been hiding her true love from her family for a long time. The movie is special as it marks Sonam’s first collaboration with her father, Anil Kapoor.

3. Pad Man

Running Time: 2 hours 20 mins

IMDb Rating: 7.9/10

Movie Genre: Comedy/Drama

Movie Star Cast: Akshay Kumar, Radhika Apte, Sonam Kapoor

Director: R Balki

Writer: R Balki, Swanand Kirkire

Year of release: 2018

Pad Man is one of the social issue movies on Netflix that stars Sonam Kapoor. The film follows the journey of a man who wants nothing but his wife’s comfort. He aims to make affordable sanitary pads for women in India. Sonam plays the role of Pari, an MBA student who decides to help him in his mission.

4. Khoobsurat

Running Time: 2 hours 10 mins

IMDb Rating: 6.4/10

Movie Genre: Comedy/Romance

Movie Star Cast: Sonam Kapoor, Fawad Khan, Ratna Pathak Shah, Kirron Kher

Director: Shashanka Ghosh

Writer: Indira Bisht, Juhi Chaturvedi

Year of release: 2014

Khoobsurat is another entertaining title on the Sonam Kapoor movie list on Netflix. The actress portrays the character of Milli, a physiotherapist with a quirky personality. She is hired by a royal family that is cold and distant. She teaches them love and develops feelings for the prince, who is already engaged to someone else.

5. Players

Running Time: 2 hours 42 mins

IMDb Rating: 4.3/10

Movie Genre: Action/Thriller

Movie Star Cast: Vinod Khanna, Abhishek Bachchan, Sonam Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Bipasha Basu, Neil Nitin Mukesh

Director: Abbas-Mustan

Writer: Rohit Jugraj, Sudip Sharma

Year of release: 2012

Players is one of the thrilling Sonam Kapoor movies on Netflix. It revolves around a group of people who come together to steal the gold being shipped to Romania. Sonam plays the role of Naina, who wants to take revenge for her father’s death. The plot twists and turns in the film are sure to keep the audience on the edge of their seats.

6. I Hate Luv Storys

Running Time: 2 hours 9 mins

IMDb Rating: 5.7/10

Movie Genre: Romance/Comedy

Movie Star Cast: Imran Khan, Sonam Kapoor

Director: Punit Malhotra

Writer: Punit Malhotra

Year of release: 2010

I Hate Luv Storys is a Sonam Kapoor rom-com that certainly deserves a place on your watchlist. In the film, she plays the role of Simran, an art director who is a pure romantic by heart. Jay is an assistant director who hates everything about romance. She falls in love with him but has her heart broken.

7. Delhi-6

Running Time: 2 hours 21 mins

IMDb Rating: 6.2/10

Movie Genre: Drama

Movie Star Cast: Abhishek Bachchan, Sonam Kapoor, Waheeda Rehman

Director: Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra

Writer: Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, Prasoon Joshi, Kamlesh Pandey

Year of release: 2009

Delhi-6 stands out as one of the top Sonam Kapoor movies on Netflix. It follows Roshan, an NRI who returns to Delhi with his sick grandmother. He discovers the city and learns about his roots. Sonam plays the role of Bittu, a girl with many dreams. The popular track Masakali featuring Sonam is part of Delhi-6.

Which Sonam Kapoor movie on Netflix is your favorite? Let us know in the comments below.

