7 best Hrithik Roshan action movies that will get your adrenaline pumping

Hrithik Roshan is one of the most popular actors in Indian cinema. He has starred in various genres of films that have turned out to be successful. One of the genres in which Hrithik has excelled is action. Presented here is a compilation of some of the best Hrithik Roshan action movies that deserve to be on your watchlist. They are guaranteed to give you an adrenaline rush with their high-octane sequences.

7 best Hrithik Roshan action movies to binge-watch:



1. Fighter

Running Time: 2 hours 44 mins

2 hours 44 mins IMDb Rating: 6.2/10

6.2/10 Movie Genre: Action/Drama

Action/Drama Movie Star Cast: Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, Anil Kapoor, Karan Singh Grover, Akshay Oberoi, Sanjeeda Shaikh, Rishabh Sawhney

Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, Anil Kapoor, Karan Singh Grover, Akshay Oberoi, Sanjeeda Shaikh, Rishabh Sawhney Director: Siddharth Anand

Siddharth Anand Writer: Ramon Chibb, Siddharth Anand

Ramon Chibb, Siddharth Anand Year of release: 2024

2024 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Netflix

Fighter is a recent Hrithik Roshan action movie in Hindi. The film is set against the backdrop of the Indian Air Force. It contains real-life references to the 2019 Pulwama attack and the Balakot airstrike. Hrithik plays the role of Squadron Leader Shamsher Pathania, aka Patty. He performs some stunning aerial action in the movie.

2. War

Running Time: 2 hours 31 mins

2 hours 31 mins IMDb Rating: 6.5/10

6.5/10 Movie Genre: Action/Thriller

Action/Thriller Movie Star Cast: Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff, Vaani Kapoor, Ashutosh Rana, Anupriya Goenka

Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff, Vaani Kapoor, Ashutosh Rana, Anupriya Goenka Director: Siddharth Anand

Siddharth Anand Writer: Siddharth Anand, Aditya Chopra, Shridhar Raghavan, Abbas Tyrewala

Siddharth Anand, Aditya Chopra, Shridhar Raghavan, Abbas Tyrewala Year of release: 2019

2019 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

The next one on the Hrithik Roshan best action movies list is War. The film is a part of the famous Spy Universe created by Yash Raj Films. Hrithik is Major Kabir Dhaliwal, a rogue agent who is being tracked down by his own student, Khalid. The movie is packed with lots of action, and the same can be expected from its sequel, War 2, which is currently in the making.

3. Kaabil

Running Time: 2 hours 14 mins

2 hours 14 mins IMDb Rating: 7.1/10

7.1/10 Movie Genre: Action/Thriller

Action/Thriller Movie Star Cast: Hrithik Roshan, Yami Gautam, Ronit Roy, Rohit Roy

Hrithik Roshan, Yami Gautam, Ronit Roy, Rohit Roy Director: Sanjay Gupta

Sanjay Gupta Writer: Sanjay Masoomm, Vijay Kumar Mishra

Sanjay Masoomm, Vijay Kumar Mishra Year of release: 2017

2017 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Disney+ Hotstar

Kaabil follows the story of Rohan and Supriya, a blind couple. They develop feelings for each other and get married. When his wife faces injustice, Rohan sets out on a mission to take revenge. Kaabil is a must-watch on the list of Hrithik Roshan action movies and also promises a rollercoaster of emotions.

4. Bang Bang

Running Time: 2 hours 26 mins

2 hours 26 mins IMDb Rating: 5.6/10

5.6/10 Movie Genre: Action/Comedy

Action/Comedy Movie Star Cast: Hrithik Roshan, Katrina Kaif

Hrithik Roshan, Katrina Kaif Director: Siddharth Anand

Siddharth Anand Writer: Sujoy Ghosh, Suresh Nair, Patrick O'Neill, Abbas Tyrewala

Sujoy Ghosh, Suresh Nair, Patrick O'Neill, Abbas Tyrewala Year of release: 2014

2014 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Disney+ Hotstar

Bang Bang is a Hrithik Roshan action movie with sleek and stylish sequences. He plays the role of Rajveer, a thief. He meets Katrina’s Harleen, a bank receptionist who initially doesn’t know his truth. The film is filled with lots of twists and turns, promising to keep the audience on the edge of their seats.

5. Agneepath

Running Time: 2 hours 53 mins

2 hours 53 mins IMDb Rating: 6.9/10

6.9/10 Movie Genre: Action/Crime/Drama

Action/Crime/Drama Movie Star Cast: Hrithik Roshan, Priyanka Chopra, Sanjay Dutt, Rishi Kapoor, Om Puri, Zarina Wahab, Chetan Pandit

Hrithik Roshan, Priyanka Chopra, Sanjay Dutt, Rishi Kapoor, Om Puri, Zarina Wahab, Chetan Pandit Director: Karan Malhotra

Karan Malhotra Writer: Karan Malhotra, Ila Bedi Dutta, Piyush Mishra

Karan Malhotra, Ila Bedi Dutta, Piyush Mishra Year of release: 2012

2012 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Netflix

Agneepath is considered one of the best action movies of Hrithik Roshan. In this remake of the 1990 film of the same name, Hrithik plays Vijay Deenanath Chauhan. The story revolves around him trying to take revenge from the dangerous Kancha Cheena due to the injustice done to his father and his family.

6. Dhoom 2

Running Time: 2 hours 31 mins

2 hours 31 mins IMDb Rating: 6.5/10

6.5/10 Movie Genre: Action/Thriller

Action/Thriller Movie Star Cast: Hrithik Roshan, Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Uday Chopra, Bipasha Basu

Hrithik Roshan, Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Uday Chopra, Bipasha Basu Director: Sanjay Gadhvi

Sanjay Gadhvi Writer: Vijay Krishna Acharya, Aditya Chopra

Vijay Krishna Acharya, Aditya Chopra Year of release: 2006

2006 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Another highly popular and stylish Hrithik Roshan action movie is Dhoom 2. His character as Mr. A and his chemistry with Aishwarya Rai’s Sunehri in this film are immensely loved by the viewers. Mr. A is a thief who steals valuable artifacts, while ACP Jai Dixit and his team put in all their efforts to catch him.

7. Krrish

Running Time: 2 hours 54 mins

2 hours 54 mins IMDb Rating: 6.4/10

6.4/10 Movie Genre: Action/Sci-Fi

Action/Sci-Fi Movie Star Cast: Hrithik Roshan, Priyanka Chopra, Rekha, Naseeruddin Shah

Hrithik Roshan, Priyanka Chopra, Rekha, Naseeruddin Shah Director: Rakesh Roshan

Rakesh Roshan Writer: Robin Bhatt, Sachin Bhowmick, Honey Irani, Akarsh Khurana, Rakesh Roshan

Robin Bhatt, Sachin Bhowmick, Honey Irani, Akarsh Khurana, Rakesh Roshan Year of release: 2006

2006 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: YouTube

Krrish is the second installment in the franchise and a sequel to Koi Mil Gaya. The superhero film showcases the story of Rohit Mehra's son, Krishna Mehra, who has superhuman powers. Krishna Mehra falls in love with Priya and follows her to Singapore. There, he takes on the identity of Krrish and stops an evil scientist.

War 2 and Krrish 4, Hrithik Roshan's upcoming movies, also promise action and thrills. Until then, fans can enjoy this list. Let us know your favorite in the comments below.

