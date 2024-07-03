10 movies that will make you take a trip to Dilwalon ki Dilli right away

Throughout the years, Bollywood has played a key role in beautifully portraying the charm of different cities in India. Among other cities, the 'Dilwalon Ki Dilli' (Delhi, the city of big-hearted people) has been a top choice among many filmmakers who romanticized the capital city in their own ways by using it as the backdrop of their films.

From Delhi’s food, majestic monuments, and bustling bylanes to its large-hearted people, everything about this place is truly iconic. Thus, today we’re revisiting some of the movies that not only captured its essence but also made us fall in love with the city.

10 movies that are a beautiful ode to the Nation’s capital Delhi

1. Hindi Medium [2017]

Topping the list has to be the Irrfan Khan and Saba Qamar starrer, Hindi Medium. If you want to relive Delhi life, there can be no better choice than this. Saket Chaudhary’s directorial skillfully encapsulates the contrasting milieu of the city with its diverse landscapes. The film begins in old Delhi, a vibrant cultural melting pot, and then the narrative transitions swiftly to the opulent and high-class Vasant Vihar.

The director, with his sheer brilliance, highlighted the economic divide, venturing into Bharat Nagar. This film is a perfect time traveler that will take you on a mental trip through the city.

Advertisement

2. Tamasha [2015]

The next one on the list is Imtiaz Ali’s directorial, Tamasha, which created a special place for Delhi. Though the Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone starrer was shot in magnificent locations around the world, fans have a soft corner for its soul-stirring song, Agar Tum Saath Ho, which was shot in one of the most popular cafés of Hauz Khas. This area is considered one of the go-to hang-out places for Delhiites.

3. Raanjhanaa [2013]

Anand L. Rai’s directorial Raanjhanaa was majorly based in Benaras. Nevertheless, there is a special sequence featuring Abhay Deol and Sonam Kapoor. We get to see college life set in the renowned JNU and the story set in Delhi, which later develops and brings Dhanush into the picture. With a wider lens including student politics and the fight against those in power, the film deepens your love for the city.

4. Fukrey [2013]

Fukrey is rightly one of the most loved franchises in Bollywood. The first installment was hailed for its authentic and raw characters. The relatable humor in its characters will make you fondly remember the campus experience at Delhi University and the congested bylanes of East Delhi. The song Ambarsariya will take you to scenes of kids playing cricket in the streets and adults peeping from their balconies—scenes that we’ve all grown up watching.

Advertisement

5. Vicky Donor [2012]

The 2012 release, Vicky Donor, which introduced Ayushmann Khurrana and Yami Gautam to the industry, deserves a special mention on this list. Shoojit Sircar’s directorial is another delightful watch, narrating the story of a boy from Delhi’s Lajpat Nagar who lives with his mother and grandmother.

From the quintessential lifestyle of closely-located houses to Delhi’s Connaught Place and the holy Gurudwara Bangla Sahib, it truly takes you on a tour with its beautiful representation.

6. Rockstar [2011]

Speaking of movies capturing the essence of Delhi, how can we not mention Imtiaz Ali’s Rockstar? The story of Ranbir Kapoor’s Janardhan begins at Delhi University. Before making it big, his hardships and challenges take him to the holy Nizamuddin Dargah, which changes his life forever.

Additionally, from the chilly Delhi winters to the congested streets of Old Delhi where he, along with Nargis Fakhri's Heer, goes to watch a C-grade film, Junglee Jawani, this film brings the city to life from a completely different angle.

Advertisement

7. Delhi Belly [2011]

The 2011 release, Delhi Belly, is a black comedy that stayed true to its title and excellently displayed the raw and gritty essence of Delhi’s urban setting. The film, starring Imran Khan, was authentically shot in real locations like Lajpat Nagar and the overcrowded streets of the city bustling with traffic. If you want to relive the nostalgia built around the city, then this can be your go-to pick anytime soon.

8. Delhi 6 [2009]

Abhishek Bachchan and Sonam Kapoor starrer Delhi-6, directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, deserves a special mention. The film is not only a delightful watch but also takes you on a pleasant ride to heritage sites like Jama Masjid, the nooks and corners of Chandni Chowk, Connaught Place, metro trains, and other old Delhi lanes.

Additionally, the filmmaker has captured the nuanced culture by presenting a middle-class lifestyle through scenes of drying achaar (pickle) on the rooftop, grinding turmeric and masalas, and drying red chilies, beautifully depicted in the songs Genda Phool and Masakali.

9. Rang De Basanti [2006]

This Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra film is one of the classiest ever made in Bollywood. The National Award-winning film, Rang De Basanti, narrates the story of Delhi University students who are inspired by five freedom fighters. They embark on a revolutionary movement, and their journey in the film beautifully captures scenes at the All India Radio office and some classic moments at India Gate that are sure to give you goosebumps.

Advertisement

10. Fanaa [2006]

Up next is the Aamir Khan and Kajol starrer cult classic, Fanaa. The romantic drama between Zooni and Rehaan begins in Delhi, showcasing the city's vibrant architecture, bustling streets, and diverse neighborhoods. In fact, the much-loved song Chaand Sifarish exhibits the capital’s charm through iconic landmarks like the Red Fort, Jantar Mantar, Qutub Minar, Purana Qila, Rashtrapati Bhavan, and Lodhi Gardens.

These were some of our hand-picked choices. However, apart from the above-mentioned list, movies like Chashme Buddoor, Qurbaan, Aisha, Dev D, PK, Monsoon Wedding, No One Killed Jessica, Rajma Chawal, Do Dooni Chaar, Queen, 3 Idiots, Chhapaak, to name a few, have presented Delhi in the most beautiful way. So, you can also add these to your weekend watch list.

Which one of these is your favorite? Don’t forget to share with us in the comments section.

ALSO READ: 14 Bollywood movies that are enough to make you fall in love with ‘sapno ki nagri’ Mumbai