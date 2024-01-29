Sonam Kapoor says red carpet looks were non-existent when she entered industry; ‘I was different to everyone’

Sonam Kapoor is a diva who manages to captivate audiences through her acting skills and fashion statement. The actress, celebrated for her huge influence in the fashion industry, has evolved as a trendsetter in both Indian and international fashion scenes. From casual appearances to red-carpet looks, she has had a towering impact and equity with all major global fashion and luxury brands.

Sonam Kapoor on red-carpet looks in Bollywood when she entered the industry

Renowned global fashion icon Sonam Kapoor, who often turns heads with her stunning style statements and revolutionized red carpet looks in Bollywood, says that it was owing to her mother (Sunita Kapoor) who was a fashion designer she loved fashion and ended up wearing beautiful ensembles at the red carpet even without realizing that it was unconventional.

In a statement shared, the actress stated, “I love fashion. My mum used to be a fashion designer. So, I grew up surrounded by fashion. When I entered the industry, I noticed that red carpet looks were not so common, in fact non-existent, and I wanted to wear beautiful things and go on the red carpet. I started doing that without realizing I was different to everyone else.”

She further mentioned that it’s her ‘passion for films and fashion’ that influenced the impact created. The actress stated that she is enjoying fashion and beautiful things without taking herself too seriously. “Fashion is supposed to be fun, an escape. It's important to appreciate the beauty and goodness in life,” she said.

According to a global fashion report, Sonam was amongst the list of celebrities like Zendaya, Kylie Jenner, Kendall Jenner, Blackpink, BTS, etc who had the highest impact on luxury fashion brands in 2023.

In an earlier statement, Sonam Kapoor while reflecting on representing India on global platforms opined that whenever she represents the nation, she exemplifies the diversity, resilience, and coexistence that the country enjoys. According to her, India has great value because of its strong cultural heritage and ancient civilization. “It's a multicultural place where people from many faiths live together in harmony, and representing that is of utmost importance,” she had shared.

On the work front, Sonam has two tent pole projects, one being Battle for Bittora while the details of the other project have been kept under wraps.

