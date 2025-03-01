Bollywood Newswrap, March 1: Alia Bhatt removes Raha's photos from Instagram; Kiara Advani’s 1st appearance post pregnancy news and more

Hey, Bollywood buffs! Missed out on the latest updates while enjoying the weekend? No worries! From Alia Bhatt removing Raha’s photos from social media to Kiara Advani making her first public appearance post-pregnancy announcement, here’s a roundup of today’s top Bollywood news!

Here are the top 5 Bollywood news stories of March 1, 2025:

1. Alia Bhatt deletes Raha's photos from Instagram

Alia Bhatt's fans recently noticed a surprising change on her Instagram. She has taken down all photos revealing her daughter Raha's face. The only remaining pictures now keep the little one’s face hidden. Just days ago, a video of Alia surfaced online, where she was seen in the city posing for photographers while politely requesting them not to capture Raha.

2. Ibrahim Ali Khan and Khushi Kapoor’s Nadaaniyan trailer out

The trailer of Nadaaniyan, starring Ibrahim Ali Khan and Khushi Kapoor, is finally out! The film follows Pia (Khushi Kapoor), a South Delhi socialite, and Arjun (Ibrahim Ali Khan), a middle-class overachiever, who enter a pretend romance for convenience. But as real emotions surface, their carefully planned charade spirals into unexpected dilemmas. Nadaaniyan promises a fresh, charming take on young love with drama, humor, and heartfelt moments.

3. Kiara Advani’s first appearance post pregnancy news

Kiara Advani, who recently announced her pregnancy with Sidharth Malhotra on February 28, was spotted in Mumbai for the first time since sharing the news. On March 1, the mom-to-be arrived for a shoot, radiating a pregnancy glow. A video captured her warmly acknowledging the paparazzi before heading to her vanity van.

As the shutterbugs showered her with congratulations, she responded with a grateful smile and a heartfelt "Thank you." Keeping it effortlessly stylish, Kiara opted for an all-white look, pairing a crisp shirt with shorts and beige ballerinas.

4. Sunita Ahuja shuts down divorce rumors with Govinda

Govinda and Sunita Ahuja’s divorce rumors have been making headlines, but the star’s wife has now put an end to the speculation. A viral video shows Sunita addressing the media, refuting the claims, and clarifying why they live in separate apartments. According to The Times of India, she explained that when Govinda entered politics, their home often saw a stream of visitors, prompting them to set up an office space nearby for privacy. Dismissing any talk of separation, Sunita made it clear that no one could come between her and Govinda.

5. Shreya Ghoshal’s X account hacked

Shreya Ghoshal recently informed her followers about a security breach on her X (formerly Twitter) account, which has been compromised since February 13. Despite multiple attempts to contact the platform’s support team, she has only received automated responses and remains locked out of her account.

Unable to deactivate it, she warned fans against clicking on any links or engaging with messages from the account, as they might be fraudulent. Reassuring her followers, she promised to share a video update once she regains control.

Stay tuned with Pinkvilla for more updates!