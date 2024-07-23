10 best Sonu Nigam Songs that make our ‘Dil Deewana’

Sonu Nigam is undoubtedly a uniquely talented and versatile singer in India. Throughout his impressive career spanning over four decades, he has earned numerous accolades and honors, such as the prestigious Padma Shri and National Award. Not just in India, Sonu Nigam best songs enjoy a global fandom, with millions of fans loving his soul-stirring voice.

From Sonu Nigam first song, Hum To Chhaila Ban Gaye from DD1's TV serial Talaash (1992) and first movie song O Aasman Wale from the film Aaja Meri Jaan ( 1993), he has come a long way. If you’re a true music lover, you ought to have a Sonu Nigam song list that remains your all-time favorite. Acknowledging this multi-talented musician, let’s take a quick look at some of his most loved songs.

10 best Sonu Nigam Songs that make him the biggest crowd-puller

1. Kal Ho Naa Ho

The list has to begin with Sonu Nigam best song that was released in 2003. The title track of Shah Rukh Khan and Preity Zinta starrer movie Kal Ho Naa Ho continues to give hope and positivity to many. It was composed by Shankar Ehsaan Loy. One can ascertain the brilliance of the song from the fact that it earned Nigam the National Award for Best Male Playback Singer.

2. Papa Meri Jaan

Among popular Sonu Nigam recent songs, Papa Meri Jaan from Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal starring Ranbir Kapoor has also received immense love. It won’t be wrong to say that this song is a new age anthem representing the precious bond between a child and his father. Harshavardhan Rameshwar has directed the music of the song.

3. Sandeshe Aate Hai

Who doesn’t remember this Sonu Nigam hit song? The emotional track from JP Dutta’s Border, released in 1997, still has the power to bring tears to one's eyes even after all these years. It beautifully captures the struggle of every Indian soldier who sacrifices time with their loved ones to serve their nation.

4. Yeh Dil Deewana

This Sonu Nigam Hindi song perfectly captures the essence of heartbreak like no other. Shah Rukh Khan's Yeh Dil Deewana from Pardes is a melancholic tune that beautifully conveys the pain of being separated from a loved one. The mere mention of this song brings back memories of King Khan cruising in his convertible, longing for his beloved in Subhash Ghai's timeless classic.

5. Dil Dooba

Sonu Nigam songs list will remain incomplete without the mention of Khakee’s epic peppy track, Dil Dooba starring Akshay Kumar and Aishwarya Rai. It's safe to say that this song had a special charm right from the start, and it's all thanks to the singer's talent that it still holds a special place in the hearts of fans even after all these years.

6. Main Agar Kahoon

The singer has delivered exceptional collaborations for King Khan's movies. The next one on the list is from Farah Khan’s 2007 directorial, Om Shanti Om titled, Main Agar Kahoon. An ever-so-romantic and soul-stirring track righty termed as Sonu Nigam best song, it charms listeners with its magical and timeless appeal.

7. Abhi Mujh Mein Kahin

While Sonu Nigam latest songs are a rage among fans, one that stands out is Abhi Mujh Mein Kahin from Hrithik Roshan’s Agneepath. This melodious composition by Ajay Atul tells the story of a short-lived love that evokes a range of emotions. In the movie, the song was used to depict the vulnerable side of the tough and rugged Vijay.

8. Sapna Jahan

Another Sonu Nigam hit song that personifies romance is Sapna Jahan from the film, Brothers released in 2015. The movie starred Akshay Kumar, Jacqueliene Fernandez and Sidharth Malhotra and the much-loved melody for the song was composed by the talented duo Ajay-Atul. The heart-touching video elevates the emotions of the song to touch the depths of one's heart.

9. Jaane Nahin Denge

Sonu Nigam best song Jaane Nahin Denge beautifully captures the essence of genuine friendship. This heartwarming track is featured in the movie 3 Idiots directed by Rajkumar Hirani, starring Aamir Khan, Sharman Joshi, R Madhavan, Kareena Kapoor, and Boman Irani. The music video portrays the support and dedication of true friends who promise to stand by their friend as he fights for his life.

10. Mere Haath Mein

The movie Fanaa, which came out in 2006 and features Aamir Khan and Kajol, will always remain timeless. It's one of those films that added to the widespread fame of Sonu Nigam's songs. Among the many hits in the soundtrack, Mere Haath Mein has become a beloved love song for many couples. Have you ever experienced a DJ playing this song at a wedding, while the newlyweds take to the dance floor?

The choice is really difficult to make when it comes to Sonu Nigam songs because they’re all incredibly beautiful. Apart from the above-mentioned songs, his Panchi Nadiya Pawan Ke, Tanhayee, Tumse Milke Dil ka, Chori Kiya Re Jiya, Saathiya, and many more are a treat to the ears.

Which of the above-mentioned songs is your most favorite, don’t forget to share with us in the comments section.

