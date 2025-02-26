Katrina Kaif's Chikni Chameli singer Shreya Ghoshal admits being 'embarrassed' by super hit dance number; 'It doesn't sound...'

Shreya Ghoshal is known to be one of the most melodious singers in the industry with several super hit tracks to her credit. One of which is also Chikni Chameli, a song from Hrithik Roshan's 2012 release, Agneepath. The singer most recently admitted being "embarrassed" by the song when she sees little girls singing without even understanding its meaning.

During a recent conversation with Canadian YouTuber Lilly Singh, Shreya Ghoshal stated, "I have a handful of songs which could be borderline raunchy, like Chikni Chameli." She noted that there is a difference between being sensuous, and se*y and being out there making one self-objectified. She mentioned that over the years, she has been conscious after seeing little girls singing such songs without even understanding the lyrics.

"It's a fun song, they are dancing to it, they come and say, 'Can I sing this in front of you?' Then I feel very embarrassed that a little girl, who is probably 5–6 years old, is singing those lyrics. It doesn't suit, it doesn't sound good, I don't want that," she said.

Shreya is now being very conscious of the songs she sings. She shared that even if she agrees to sing the song, she prefers it to be written well. She further articulated her belief by remarking that if such a song was written by a woman, it would've been a little graceful.

"Maybe if a woman were writing it, she would have written it in a very gracious manner. She can- it's just a matter of perspective. In our society, especially in India, it is essential to set some benchmark because music and films have a huge impact on our lives," she further added.

On a concluding note, Shreya emphasized that any blockbuster movie or song becomes a part of history, and “she doesn't want to be a part of that kind of history.”

Katrina Kaif's Chikni Chameli was picturized in Karan Malhotra's Agneepath. The crime-drama film was a remake of Amitabh Bachchan's 1990 film of the same name. The 2012-released film also featured Priyanka Chopra, Rishi Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt, and Om Puri among others in the key roles.