10 Best songs of Arijit Singh of all time; From Phir Aur Kya Chahiye, O Maahi to Tum Kya Mile

Arijit Singh, celebrated as one of the nation's most talented and cherished singers, is especially recognized for his knack for delivering romantic and soul-stirring songs. In recent times, the singer’s collection of hit songs has been on the rise, captivating audiences worldwide. If you're a devoted fan of Arijit Singh's musical excellence and derive pleasure from his soulful melodies, this article is crafted just for you. Here, we have curated a list of Arijit Singh's best songs that have struck a chord with listeners of all generations.

Arijit Singh's top 10 songs that are sure to captivate your soul

1. O Maahi

Movie : Dunki

: Dunki Music : Pritam

: Pritam Singer : Arijit Singh

: Arijit Singh Lyrics by: Irshad Kmail

O Maahi from Dunki, featuring Shah Rukh Khan and Taapsee Pannu, swiftly soared to popularity. Since its release, it has transformed into the quintessential love anthem for couples. The song beautifully portrays the phase when a special someone becomes everything to you. It undoubtedly stands out as one of the best of Arijit Singh's works.

2. O Bedardya

Movie : Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar

: Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar Music : Pritam

: Pritam Singer : Arijit Singh

: Arijit Singh Lyrics by: Amitabh Bhattacharya

In our curated Arijit Singh songs list, the next gem is O Bedardya from Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar. This soulful composition eloquently captures the emotions of heartbreak, questioning why someone entered your life, and made you feel special, only to hurt and depart in the end. With Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor in the spotlight, the song deeply connects with individuals who have experienced a heartfelt yearning for a loved one.

3. Tum Kya Mile

Movie : Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

: Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani Music : Pritam

: Pritam Singer : Arijit Singh, Shreya Ghoshal

: Arijit Singh, Shreya Ghoshal Lyrics by: Amitabh Bhattacharya

The next track on our list is Tum Kya Mile from the movie Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. Starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, this song beautifully illustrates the transformative power of love. It's an enchanting number that grows on you, solidifying its place as one of Arijit Singh's best songs.

4. Tere Hawaale

Movie : Laal Singh Chaddha

: Laal Singh Chaddha Music : Pritam

: Pritam Singer : Arijit Singh, Shilpa Rao

: Arijit Singh, Shilpa Rao Lyrics by: Amitabh Bhattacharya

Tere Hawaale from Laal Singh Chaddha adds another feather to the list of Arijit Singh's super hit songs. This emotionally touching song, starring Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan, wonderfully captures the essence of discovering your soulmate. If you find yourself in that magical moment of opening up to someone special, someone you're prepared to devote yourself to entirely, this track is the ideal musical expression of those emotions.

5. Satranga

Movie : Animal

: Animal Music : Shreyas Puranik

: Shreyas Puranik Singer : Arijit Singh

: Arijit Singh Lyrics by: Siddharth-Garima

Satranga stands out as one of Arijit Singh's best Hindi songs, resonating profoundly with the youth. Picturized on Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna, the song has a magnetic quality that gradually grows on you, making it irresistible and difficult to stop listening to.

6. Chaleya

Movie : Jawan

: Jawan Music : Anirudh Ravichander

: Anirudh Ravichander Singer : Arijit Singh, Shilpa Rao

: Arijit Singh, Shilpa Rao Lyrics by: Kumaar

Chaleya from Jawan stands out as one of Arijit Singh's most popular songs, flawlessly capturing the enchantment life assumes when love begins to bloom. With Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara's on-screen chemistry, the song elevates the musical experience to another level.

7. Jhoome Jo Pathaan

Movie : Pathaan

: Pathaan Music : Vishal and Sheykhar

: Vishal and Sheykhar Singer : Arijit Singh, Sukriti Kakar, Vishal and Sheykhar

: Arijit Singh, Sukriti Kakar, Vishal and Sheykhar Lyrics by: Kumaar

If you're looking for a track to get you in the groove, don't miss out on Jhoome Jo Pathaan from the movie Pathaan, featuring Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone. This high-energy song quickly became a chartbuster, with its catchy hookstep going viral on social media.

It not only reaffirms that Arijit's voice is a perfect fit for SRK but also demonstrates the singer's versatility, effortlessly handling both romantic and party numbers. This is a must-add to any Arijit Singh songs playlist.

8. Tumhe Kitna Pyar Karte

Movie : Bawaal

: Bawaal Music : Mithoon

: Mithoon Singer : Arijit Singh, Mithoon

: Arijit Singh, Mithoon Lyrics by: Manoj Muntashir

Tumhe Kitna Pyar Karte from Bawaal stands out as Arijit Singh's latest song, a hidden and underrated gem not commonly found on many Arijit Singh top 10 song lists. This universal anthem beautifully captures the essence of a sentiment we have all encountered at some point in our lives—nurturing a crush on that special someone and harboring the hope of expressing love someday.

9. Phir Aur Kya Chahiye

Movie : Zara Hatke Zara Bachke

: Zara Hatke Zara Bachke Music : Sachin- Jigar

: Sachin- Jigar Singer : Arijit Singh, Sachin- Jigar

: Arijit Singh, Sachin- Jigar Lyrics by: Amitabh Bhattacharya

Phir Aur Kya Chahiye from the movie Zara Hatke Zara Bachke stands out as one of Arijit Singh's best Hindi songs. Featuring Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan, the song beautifully captures the sentiment that with the love, support, and companionship of your partner, you have everything you need in life.

10. Shayad

Movie : Love Aaj Kal

: Love Aaj Kal Music : Pritam

: Pritam Singer : Arijit Singh

: Arijit Singh Lyrics by: Irshad Kamil

Shayad stands out as an exquisite gem in Arijit Singh's song playlist, intricately designed to strike a chord with lovebirds. This track finds its cinematic expression in the film Love Aaj Kal, beautifully picturized on Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan. The song's mesmerizing melody holds an irresistible charm that will undoubtedly rekindle the passion of love, making it a tune you'll want to play on a loop.

