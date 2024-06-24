Revisiting 5 Kishore Kumar and Madhubala movies that will make you go ROFL

Hindi cinema will be always grateful for legendary music maestro Kishore Kumar’s contribution to the field of singing and acting. While Kishore Da was an iconic playback singer, his acting skills can’t be ignored. Kishore Kumar and Madhubala movies were the highlights of his acting career.

Kishore Kumar and Madhubala, the real-life couple, collaborated on five movies in their respective careers. They shared screen space in films like Chalti Ka Naam Gaadi and Half Ticket showing their amazing onscreen chemistry.

So, if you are searching for comedy films, then this list featuring all Kishore Kumar and Madhubala movies is surely for you.

5 Kishore Kumar and Madhubala movies that will tickle your funny bones

1. Chalti Ka Naam Gaadi

Cast: Kishore Kumar, Madhubala, Ashok Kumar, and Anoop Kumar

IMDB Rating: 7.9

Movie Genre: Comedy/ Crime

Release year: 1958

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video and YouTube

Starring Kishore Kumar and Madhubala as leads, Chalti Ka Naam Gaadi was released in 1958. The comedy movie also featured Kishore Da’s real brothers, actors Ashok Kumar and Anoop Kumar.

The story revolves around Ashok Kumar’s character Brijmohan and his two younger brothers, Manmohan and Jagmohan, played by Kishore Kumar and Anoop Kumar respectively. The trio runs a garage.

Brijmohan resents women as he believes his lady love, Kaamini, left him for another man. He forbids his brothers to allow them in his garage unless it is an emergency. The twist comes when Manmohan falls in love with Madhubala’s character Renu, a woman who visits his garage at night.

Their song, Paanch Rupaiya Baara Aana, is still cherished to date.

2. Half Ticket

Cast: Kishore Kumar, Madhubala, Pran, and Shammi

IMDB Rating: 7.3

Movie Genre: Comedy/Romance

Release year: 1962

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video and YouTube

Half Ticket is touted as the last collaboration of Kishore Kumar and Madhubala. The romantic comedy was released in 1962. It also featured Pran and Shammi in key roles.

Kishore Kumar plays the role of Vijay, the son of an industrialist who gets frustrated with his father’s constant efforts to see him get married and settle in life. Vijay decides to leave the house and move to Bombay.

The plot then shows Vijay disguising himself as a child, Munna, so that he only has to pay for the ‘half-ticket’ to board the train.

During his train journey, he meets Rajnidevi and falls in love with her. Pran plays the role of a diamond smuggler who uses Vijay for his benefit.

The track, Aankhon Mein Tum Dil Mein Tum Ho, is the highlight of its soundtrack album.

3. Jhumroo

Cast: Kishore Kumar, Madhubala, Anoop Kumar, and Lalita Pawar

IMDB Rating: 6.8

Movie Genre: Comedy/Drama

Release year: 1961

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Jhumroo, the comedy-drama starred Kishore Kumar and Madhubala as leads. Anoop Kumar and Lalita Pawar were cast in supporting roles.

The plot depicts the story of Madhubala’s character, Anjana, a rich woman who returns home after completing her education. Kishore Kumar plays the role of a tribal man named Jhumroo. Anjana falls in love with Jhumroo while her father refuses their proposal.

The twist comes in after it is found that Jhumroo’s foster mother is Anjana’s real mom and her father’s friend is his real dad.

4. Mehlon Ke Khwab

Cast: Kishore Kumar, Madhubala, Pradeep Kumar, and Chanchal

IMDB Rating: 7.6

Movie Genre: Comedy/ Drama

Release year: 1956

Where to watch: MX Player

Mehlon Ke Khwab is another comedy-drama featuring Kishore Kumar and Madhubala. Pradeep Kumar and Chanchal were also a part of the 1956 movie.

It showcases the story of two budding actresses, Asha and Bela, played by Madhubala and Chanchal respectively. Asha and Bela win a lottery and decide to go on a trip to find suitable partners for themselves. However, they are framed after a precious necklace is stolen.

Kishore Kumar played the role of Rajan in the film. Madhubala as Asha meets him during her train journey in the movie.

5. Dhake Ki Malmal

Cast: Kishore Kumar, Madhubala, Jeevan, and Jagdeep

IMDB Rating: -

Movie Genre: Comedy/Romance

Release year: 1956

Where to watch: -

Dhake Ki Malmal was also released in 1956. Starring Kishore Kumar and Madhubala, the romantic musical comedy was the first film that they worked in together. Jeevan and Jagdeep played key roles in the movie.

Produced under the banner of Nanda Films, the 1956 movie was based on the famous makers of muslin, a cotton fabric in India.

It is believed that Dhake Ki Malmal is a ‘lost film’ as the studio couldn’t find its print after its release.

Which of the aforementioned Kishore Kumar and Madhubala movies have you watched already? Share with us in the comments section.

