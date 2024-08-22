Stree 2: Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor’s horror-comedy gets special shoutout from Amul India; ‘HiStree repeats itself’

Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor starrer Stree 2 has taken the internet by storm. The horror-comedy film has also been making waves at the box-office. Adding to the shenanigans, popular dairy brand Amul has also sent a major shout out to the film through a special media post.

The sequel to 2019, Stree 2 was released earlier this week on Aug 14. Fans and cinegoers have been consistent in showering their love to the film love. A while back, Amul India took to their Instagram handle and in their signature style dropped a cute doodle of the film’s poster.

In their latest post, the dairy brand recreated the poster of Stree 2 featuring Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Pankaj Tripathi, Aparshakti Khurana and Abhishek Banerjee. Adding a delightful touch, we can see Shraddha, Pankaj, and Aparshakti each holding a slice of bread in their hands.

"HiStree repeats itself" read text on the top and "Amul possessed by foodies" on the bottom of the poster as the dairy brand sent their shout-out. "#Amul Topical: Bollywood movie sequel breaks box office records!" the topical post was captioned.

Take a look

Overwhelmed by the shout-out, Maddock Films responded to the post expressing, "This is (b)utterly fantastic!" followed by red-heart eye and ghost emoji. The second comment posted by the production house read, "Stree lusciously fantastic" followed by a red-heart eye and heart emoji.

Several fans also gushed over the adorable post. A fan wrote, "Stree has smooth comedy like butter" and another pointed out, "Shraddha looks super cute tho." In addition to this, several fans dropped red-heart and heart-eye emojis in the comments section.

As per Pinkvilla’s box-office trends, Stree 2 is headed to collect in the range of Rs 25 crore on the sixth day, taking total collections in the vicinity of Rs 255 crore.

Directed by Amar Kaushik, Stree 2 is the second part of the 2018 release Stree. The film starring Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Rajkummar Rao, Pankaj Tripathi, Aparshakti Khurana, and Abhishek Banerjee in the key roles continues from where the first part of the film had ended.

Backed by Dinesh Vijan’s Maddock Films, Stree 2 is currently running successfully in theaters.

