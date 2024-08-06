EXCLUSIVE: Kriti Sanon in talks to join Dhanush in Aanand L Rai’s next Tere Ishk Mein

Post the success of Raanjhanaa in 2013, Aanand L Rai and Dhanush are reuniting on another epic tale of romance titled Tere Ishk Mein. The film was launched a year back with a special announcement video, which also confirmed that the film will be an AR Rahman musical with Irshad Kamil on board for the lyrics. Ever since, there have been speculations about the star cast of this musical love story, without any official announcement from the makers. And now, we have exclusively learnt that Aanand L Rai is in talks with Kriti Sanon to play the female lead of this film.

According to sources close to the development, Kriti Sanon is in advanced talks for Tere Ishk Mein with Dhanush. “Kriti Sanon heard the narration from Aanand L Rai a couple of months back and has shown interest to get into the world of this action love story. The story aside, the actress has also liked her character’s arc and the way it transforms in the story. She has given a verbal yes to the film in the meeting today, however, the paperwork is expected to take place in a fortnight,” revealed a source close to the development, adding further that the actress had a meeting with Aanand L Rai today in Andheri to discuss the project.

The source further added that apart from Dhanush and Kriti, the makers are looking to cast one more actor in the film. “Much like Abhay Deol in Raanjhanaa, Tere Ishk Mein also has the scope for a strong author-backed character. The makers are in talks with multiple actors for the part and the same will be locked soon,” the source added.

Tere Ishk Mein is expected to go on floors in October 2024, and will hit the big screen in 2025. The film is written by Himanshu Sharma with Neeraj Yadav, and will be produced by Colour Yellow Productions. Kriti Sanon is meanwhile gearing up for the release of Do Patti. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

