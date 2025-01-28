Tere Ishk Mein: Dhanush and Anand L Rai bring back their magic 12 years after Raanjhanaa; can you guess female voice in the end adding to intensity?

Nearly 12 years after their first collaboration in Raanjhanaa, Anand L Rai and Dhanush are all set to reunite with Tere Ishk Mein. The official announcement was made through a gripping teaser that has already generated significant buzz among the fans.

Director Anand L Rai and the makers of Tere Ishk Mein shared the teaser of the upcoming romantic drama. A 1:29 min begins with somber background music, and then Dhanush’s character, Shankar with a long beard and hair, is seen running with a flame bottle in his hand and anger in his eyes. In an intense mood, the actor takes viewers back to the world of Kundan from Raanjhanaa alongside Sonam Kapoor.

Starting with heart-touching poetry, he then proclaims, "Pichli baar to Kundan tha, maan gaya par iss bar Shankar ko kaise rokoge?" and sets the wall on fire that reads, "From the world of Raanjhanaa," and as he turns, the viewers are introduced to the film’s title, "Tere Ishk Mein."

Interestingly, the makers have kept the name of the female lead under wraps. Nonetheless, we hear a voiceover asking, “Shankar, Ishq mein sirf ladke hi marte hain kya? Kuch ladkiyaan bhi kaleja rakhti hain jaan dene ka.”

"Ishq mein sawaal Ishq mein jawaab Chup rahna muhaal Keh dena bawaal... Der se sahi par heroine ka jawaab aaya hai…kal sunna zaroor," the post was captioned and shared by Rai.

Official announcement of Tere Ishk Mein

The makers have not officially announced the female lead's name, but the voice hints at it being Kriti Sanon. Several fans also swamped the comments section, guessing about the same. Moreover, Pinkvilla exclusively informed you last year that the actress is in talks with the director. According to an insider, the actress liked not only the story but also the character’s arc and the way it transforms in the story.

Directed by Anand L Rai, the music of the film is given by ace music composer AR Rahman, who has earlier united with the director for movies like Raanjhaana and Atrangi Re. Written by Himanshu Sharma and Neeraj Yadav, it is presented by Gulshan Kumar, T-Series, and Colour Yellow and produced by Aanand L Rai, Himanshu Sharma, Bhushan Kumar, and Krishan Kumar.

