Poll result: Netizens pick their favorite Tamil coming-of-age romantic drama between NEEK and Dragon as they debut on OTT
Between the Tamil coming-of-age romances NEEK and Dragon, one has been watched by a wider OTT audience. Netizens have voted, and the results are in!
A recent poll asked readers to choose between two newly released Tamil coming-of-age romantic dramas on OTT.
The options were Nilavuku En Mel Ennadi Kobam, directed by Dhanush, and Dragon, starring Pradeep Ranganathan.
The results are in, and netizens have crowned Ashwath Marimuthu’s Dragon as the clear winner.
Check out the poll results here:
Pradeep Ranganathan’s Dragon secured a sweeping 57.14% of votes, indicating that most audiences chose to watch the film after its theatrical release on OTT.
The Tamil Gen-Z breezy flick originally hit the big screens on February 21, 2025, and received a warm response at the box office from both fans and critics. The film was produced by AGS Entertainment, with music composed by Leon James.
Besides Pradeep Ranganathan, Dragon also featured Anupama Parameswaran, Kayadu Lohar, Mysskin, Gautham Vasudev Menon, KS Ravikumar, George Maryan, and others.
On the other hand, Dhanush’s third directorial venture, Nilavuku En Mel Ennadi Kobam (NEEK), received 42.86% of the votes. Another Gen-Z rom-com, it was released in theaters on the same day as Dragon. Despite the clash, the film managed to maintain a good run at the box office.
The cast of NEEK featured fresh faces like Pavish Narayan, Mathew Thomas, Anikha Surendran, Priya Prakash Varrier, R. Sarathkumar, Venkatesh Menon, and others.
