NEEK OTT release: When and where to watch Dhanush's directorial romantic comedy online

The movie Nilavuku En Mel Ennadi Kobam: A Usual Love Story, aka NEEK, is all set to hit the streaming space soon after the theatrical release on February 21, 2025. Here are the details about its OTT release!

When and where to watch NEEK

The movie NEEK is now all set to start streaming on Amazon Prime Video from March 21, 2025. The film marks the 3rd directorial after Pa Paandi and Raayan.

The makers of the movie presented the streaming update with an announcement post that read, “#Neek in @PrimeVideoIN from March 21st!”

See the post here:

Official trailer and plot of NEEK

The film NEEK is a coming-of-age romantic comedy directed by Dhanush. It tells the story of Prabhu, a young man in his 20s who is still struggling to move on from a breakup that happened a year ago.

As he navigates life, Prabhu’s parents pressure him into an arranged marriage with his childhood friend, Preethi, before he has fully healed from his past relationship.

After hearing his plight, Preethi suggests that he confront his past by attending his ex-girlfriend’s wedding to gain closure. The rest of the film follows Prabhu as he faces his emotions and works towards personal growth.

Cast and crew of NEEK

NEEK features Dhanush’s nephew, Pavish Narayan, in the lead role, alongside an ensemble cast that includes Mathew Thomas, Anikha Surendran, Priya Prakash Varrier, R. Sarathkumar, Venkatesh Menon, and many more in key roles.

The film is directed by Dhanush, penned by the filmmaker himself, and bankrolled under his own production house. The movie’s musical composition was handled by GV Prakash Kumar, with the cinematography and editing handled by Leon Britto and Prasanna GK, respectively.

The film was initially developed in 2016, with Dhanush expected to play the lead role under the direction of Soundarya Rajinikanth. However, the project never materialized, leading Dhanush to take on the directorial role himself.