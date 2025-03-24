Idly Kadai: Dhanush’s fourth directorial postponed from April 2025 release, producer CONFIRMS

Dhanush has been delivering impressive performances at the box office with his recent directorial ventures. After his last film NEEK, all eyes are on his next project, Idly Kadai, where he not only takes the director’s chair but also plays the lead role. The movie was initially set to hit the big screens on April 10, 2025.

However, the film’s producer has now confirmed that the Tamil drama will be delayed, amid ongoing speculation about its rescheduled release date.

Speaking with Cinema Vikatan, Akash Baskaran shared that the film is nearly complete, with only a few portions left to be shot abroad.

He further revealed that the delay was due to scheduling conflicts, as the dates of all the artists were not available at the same time for the remaining shoot. Akash Baskaran assured that a new release date for Idly Kadai would be announced soon.

In his words “We have almost completed the film. Just another 10 per cent remains to be shot. We need to shoot this in foreign. It is a combination scene that will have Nithya Menon, Arun Vijay sir, Rajkiran sir, Parthiban sir and all the actors. We couldn't get common dates of all the artists and that was the reason why we couldn't shoot this combination sequence. We didn't want to rush through as the film has come out really well.”

Advertisement

Moving on, the producer also revealed an exciting detail about the film, confirming that Dhanush will face off against Arun Vijay, who plays the antagonist. He teased that their intense face-off sequence will be a major highlight and an integral part of the movie, something fans will truly enjoy.

Akash Baskaran also shared that the unique title, Idly Kadai, was personally suggested by Dhanush himself.

Coming back to Dhanush, he has several projects lined up besides Idly Kadai, including Sekhar Kammula’s Kuberaa and Aanand L Rai’s Tere Ishk Mein.

Additionally, he garnered significant attention with the release of his third directorial film, NEEK, a Gen-Z romantic drama that received widespread acclaim and achieved success both in theaters and on OTT platforms.