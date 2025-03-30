Rs 45 crore? Dhanush and Nithya Menen's Idly Kadai secures a massive OTT deal: REPORTS

Dhanush has been delivering back-to-back hits with his directorial ventures. While his previous film NEEK was a success, fans are eagerly waiting for his fourth directorial, Idly Kadai. As the film gains momentum, reports suggest that it has already secured a massive OTT deal.

Yes, you read that right! The digital rights for Idly Kadai have reportedly been acquired by Netflix for nearly Rs 45 crore. The news has been circulating on social media, and fans are now waiting for an official confirmation.

Take a look at the post below:

Meanwhile, the release of Idly Kadai, initially set for April 10, 2025, has been postponed. Producer Akash Baskaran confirmed the delay and shared that only a few scenes are left to be filmed abroad.

Speaking with Cinema Vikatan, he explained that scheduling conflicts caused the setback. Akash also shared that the pending scenes involve multiple actors, including Nithya Menen, Arun Vijay, and Parthiban. Since their dates didn’t match, the team chose not to rush.

Akash assured that a new release date will be announced soon. He said, "We have almost completed the film. Just another 10 percent remains to be shot. We need to shoot this in foreign. It is a combination scene that will have Nithya Menon, Arun Vijay sir, Rajkiran sir, Parthiban sir and all the actors. We couldn't get common dates of all the artists and that was the reason why we couldn't shoot this combination sequence. We didn't want to rush through as the film has come out really well."

He also revealed that Arun Vijay plays the antagonist in the film, in a major face-off against Dhanush. This intense sequence will be a key highlight of the movie. Interestingly, the title Idly Kadai was Dhanush’s idea.

Apart from this project, Dhanush is also busy with Kuberaa, directed by Sekhar Kammula, and Tere Ishk Mein, helmed by Aanand L Rai. Fans eagerly await more updates on Idly Kadai and its release.