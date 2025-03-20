POLL: Dhanush-directed NEEK or Pradeep Ranganathan’s Dragon; which Tamil romantic comedy are you watching on OTT this weekend? VOTE

This past February, two coming-of-age romantic dramas, NEEK and Dragon, clashed at the box office with the same release date. While both films performed well and garnered significant audience attention, they are now set for their OTT debut after completing their theatrical run.

Speaking of NEEK (Nilavuku En Mel Ennadi Kobam), it marks Dhanush’s third directorial venture and introduces a host of new faces to Tamil cinema.

Starring next-gen actors like Mathew Thomas, Priya Prakash Varrier, Anikha Surendran, and Venkatesh Menon, the film had a strong start at the box office but eventually saw a slowdown in its collections.

Despite this, NEEK emerged as the eighth highest-grossing Tamil film of 2025, exploring themes of unlove and rebound relationships with a touch of spicy Gen-Z drama.

The plot follows a young man grappling with a broken relationship when his parents insist he accept their choice of bride. However, an unexpected twist unfolds when his former love re-enters his life, reigniting old feelings.

NEEK is set to make its OTT debut on Amazon Prime Video starting March 21.

On the other hand, Dragon is based on a story by Pradeep Ranganathan, who also stars in the film. Directed by Ashwath Marimuthu, the film revolves around a college student who drops out of school but manages to secure a high-paying job.

But tragedy strikes when he is forced to clear his arrears, all while trying to keep a low profile amid the financial fraud he carries out under the guise of his job.

Dragon will make its OTT debut on Netflix, streaming from March 21.

So, which of these coming-of-age Tamil romantic dramas is on your watchlist this weekend? Cast your votes and let us know!