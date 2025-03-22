Fact Check: Has Dhanush signed a new project with Dragon director Ashwath Marimuthu? Here’s the truth
Rumors have been swirling that Dhanush might collaborate with Dragon director Ashwath Marimuthu for his next film. Here’s the truth.
Tamil star Dhanush has been making headlines with his extensive lineup of upcoming films, generating buzz among fans. Recently, rumors suggested that the Idly Kadai actor would collaborate with filmmaker Ashwath Marimuthu, who recently delivered a hit with Dragon.
However, these reports are false. The director himself dismissed the speculation, clarifying that he is currently focused on his next project, STR51, directed by Silambarasan TR.
Addressing the rumors on X (formerly Twitter), Ashwath Marimuthu wrote, "Kindly don’t spread rumors about my project lineups! Kind request. I will be the first person to share if there’s any! Thanks!"
Check out the post here:
For the unversed, Dhanush’s recent directorial venture NEEK clashed at the box office with Ashwath Marimuthu’s Dragon, as both films were released on the same date. Interestingly, the competition continued on OTT, with both movies premiering on different platforms simultaneously.
Adding to the buzz, Dragon's lead actor Pradeep Ranganathan drew several comparisons to Dhanush, given their strikingly similar appearances and acting styles.
During an event for the film, Pradeep Ranganathan addressed the comparisons, stating that while he is aware of the buzz, he has always aimed to stay true to his craft rather than imitate anyone.
He remarked, "I don't know, sir... when I look in the mirror, I only see myself. My films are performing well, so I believe I am on the right path. I've heard about the comparisons, but I’m not trying to imitate anyone—maybe it’s just the face cut or my physique."
On the other hand, Dhanush has an exciting lineup of films ahead, including Idly Kadai, Kuberaa, and Tere Ishq Mein.
