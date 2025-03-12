"He is my opponent. I fight against them in cinema": When Simbu opened up about his rivalry with Dhanush

Silambarasan TR and Dhanush were best friends back in the day. Over the years, their equation witnessed a lot of ups and downs. However, there was a time when the Pathu Thala actor had opened up about having a rivalry with Dhanush.

In one of his older interviews, Simbu talked about his friendship-turned-rivalry with Dhanush. He mentioned that despite the popular buzz, things were actually cordial and there are no such issues between the two of them.

However, he added that things are different when it concerns films, since Simbu thought of the Captain Miller actor as his worthy opponent. He mentioned that when it comes to movies, and that is how both of them can grow as professionals.

In his words, “Friendship is different and cinema is different. When it comes to our profession, he is my opponent. I fight against them in cinema, which is how we can grow.”

Moving on, Silambarasan gave an example and highlighted how when one of Dhanush’s films became a hit, he felt happy but for a different reason. His opponent’s achievement made him realize that he needed to work harder and do a better job than before.

Simbu explained, “When his Polladhavan became a hit, I don't know whether he was happy or not, but I felt happy because it inspired me to give a bigger hit than that. And when my film becomes successful, it should motivate him to do a better film than mine."

Fast forward to now, and both Silambarasan and Dhanush have come way ahead in their respective careers. They have become huge names in their own merit.

Speaking about their work fronts, Simbu is awaiting the release of his next massive venture, Thug Life, starring Kamal Haasan. He also has several other pertinent projects lined up.

On the other hand, Dhanush too has some of the most hyped movies in the pipeline, including Kuberaa, Idly Kadai and Tere Ishk Mein.