NEEK OTT release: When and where to watch Dhanush directorial movie outside of India

The movie Nilavuku En Mel Ennadi Kobam aka NEEK hit the theaters on February 21, 2025. After making its OTT debut earlier in India, here are the details about when and where you can watch the movie outside the country.

When and where to watch NEEK

Nilavuku En Mel Ennadi Kobam aka NEEK is available for streaming outside India from March 26, 2025. The official post of the same was shared by director Dhanush himself.

Sharing the post on social media, the actor-director said, “Come, fall in love. #NilavukuEnMelEnnadiKobam, OUT NOW on Simply South. Streaming worldwide, excluding India. Watch it now anywhere, anytime, and on any device.”

See the official post:

Official trailer and plot of NEEK

The film NEEK is a coming-of-age romantic comedy directed by Dhanush. It tells the story of Prabhu, a young man in his 20s who is still struggling to move on from a breakup that happened a year ago.

As he navigates life, Prabhu’s parents pressure him into an arranged marriage with his childhood friend, Preethi, before he has fully healed from his past relationship.

After hearing his plight, Preethi suggests that he confront his past by attending his ex-girlfriend’s wedding to gain closure. The rest of the film follows Prabhu as he faces his emotions and works towards personal growth.

Cast and crew of NEEK

NEEK features Dhanush’s nephew, Pavish Narayan, in the lead role, alongside an ensemble cast that includes Mathew Thomas, Anikha Surendran, Priya Prakash Varrier, R. Sarathkumar, Venkatesh Menon, and many more in key roles.

Advertisement

The film directed by Dhanush is penned by the filmmaker himself and was bankrolled under his own production house. The movie’s musical composition was handled by GV Prakash Kumar with the cinematography and editing handled by Leon Britto and Prasanna GK, respectively.

The film was initially developed in 2016, with Dhanush expected to play the lead role under the direction of Soundarya Rajinikanth. However, the project never materialized, leading Dhanush to take on the directorial role himself.