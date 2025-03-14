Dhanush turns Tere Ishk Mein sets into Holi celebration with Kriti Sanon and Anand L Rai; see PIC
Here’s how Dhanush celebrated Holi this year with Tere Ishk Mein co-star Kriti Sanon and director Anand L Rai.
Dhanush is in high spirits this Holi, and Kriti Sanon’s latest picture is proof of the same. He celebrated the festival of colors with the cast and crew of his upcoming film, Tere Ishk Mein. The actress dropped a picture on Instagram with the South superstar and film’s director, Anand L Rai, capturing their festive moments on set.
In the photo circulating on the internet, Dhanush, Kriti Sanon, and Anand L Rai are seen posing for a cheerful selfie. The trio looked happy as they enjoyed the festive occasion, with colors smeared on their faces. In the background, the crew can also be seen celebrating the moment.
Sharing the picture, Kriti wrote, "Lights. Camera. HOLI! Rang chaahe kum ho, ISHQ bohot hai!"
Take a look at the post below:
For the unversed, Anand L Rai and Dhanush have teamed up before for Raanjhanaa in 2013 and Atrangi Re in 2021. In both movies, the Raayan actor played unique romantic roles. Now, they are set to collaborate again for Tere Ishk Mein.
In an earlier interview with PTI, Anand L Rai shared that he feels super comfortable working with Dhanush. He explained that tackling complex and layered stories requires strong support, and he relies on the actor to do the same.
Apart from Tere Ishk Mein, Dhanush is also gearing up for the release of Kuberaa, co-starring Nagarjuna Akkineni, Jim Sarbh and Rashmika Mandanna.
Sekhar Kammula is directing this upcoming film and also co-writing the script alongside Chaithanya Pingali. Devi Sri Prasad has composed the music for the film.
Dhanush has also teamed up with Rajkumar Periyasamy for his tentatively titled film D55. Are you excited to watch any of these movies on the big screen? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below.
