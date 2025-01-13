Kriti Sanon and rumored boyfriend Kabir Bahia's romantic UNSEEN PICS from their New Year vacation go viral; don't miss

Kriti Sanon keeps making it to the headlines for her rumored relationship with Kabir Bahia. Though the rumored lovebirds have been keeping it low-key, their leaked pictures and videos often grab the attention of the netizens. Yet again, cozy photos of the two have left the internet abuzz, with fans going gaga over them.

A series of pictures of Kriti Sanon and her rumored beau Kabir Bahia from their New Year vacation have gone viral on the internet. In one of the snaps, the actress is seen standing close to him and resting her head on his shoulder. Though the pictures are not clear, the cozy moments are enough to prove the comfort the two enjoy in each other’s company.

In one of the other pictures, Kriti and Kabir are seen sitting close, joined by actor Varun Sharma, as they enjoyed Ustad Rahat Fateh Ali Khan and Mehwish Hayat’s concert. The snap featured them having a conversation while Bahia seemingly looked into the actress’ phone.

The last picture left the internet ablaze as the alleged love birds were seen enjoying their time in an infinite pool and looked lost in love. "Look who’s here," read the text on the viral picture, while both of them were tagged alongside.

Take a look

Reacting to the viral pictures, several internet users called them "Perfect," while several fans dropped red-heart and heart-eye emojis in the comments section.

Though Kriti and Kabir have not made it official, their pictures from celebrations and vacations together leave the internet shipping. It was last month that the duo celebrated Christmas together, joined by former Indian cricketer MS Dhoni and his wife, Sakshi Dhoni.

In addition to this, they also enjoyed their New Year vacation in Dubai with Nupur Sanon and her rumored musician beau, Stebin Ben, and others.

For the unversed, Kabir is the founder of Worldwide Aviation and Tourism Limited. His father owns a leading UK-based travel agency, Southall Travel.

