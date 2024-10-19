WATCH: Rashmika Mandanna blends comfort with chic fashion, styles asymmetric attire for her airport look

Rashmika Mandanna never disappoints her fans when it comes to channeling her inner fashionista. Known for her minimalist style, her choices are effortlessly chic and achievable for anyone. Her latest airport look caught our attention, as the Pushpa star expertly balanced style with comfort.

In the video, Rashmika was seen stepping out of Mumbai airport, wearing a white asymmetric long shirt with one end tucked in. She paired it with gray flared pants. A half-tied hairstyle, minimal makeup, a tote bag, and sunglasses completed her elegant OOTD.

Watch the video here:

While exiting, the diva bumped into Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan, and the two were seen having a fun conversation and exchanging hearty smiles before making their way to their respective cars amid a swarm of paparazzi.

What warmed the hearts of her fans was how she kindly reminded the shutterbugs to take care and not trip as they rushed to get her photo.

Rashmika keeps her fans updated about every little moment of her life through her active presence on social media. From cute mirror selfies to health updates, festival greetings, and movie news, the diva has it all covered.

For instance, on October 1, 2024, Rashmika shared a mirror selfie on her Instagram stories, wearing a yellow top paired with denim shorts. What stood out in the frame was a glimpse of the positive affirmations she believes in to help her navigate the day.

The starlet had handwritten notes of positive affirmations on her mirror, serving as a constant reminder to hold onto optimism.

On the work front, Rashmika will next be seen in Pushpa 2: The Rule alongside Allu Arjun. She also has Sikander with Salman Khan and Chhaava with Vicky Kaushal in the pipeline.

